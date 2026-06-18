Packers only chance in NFC North race is turning up early pressure

The Green Bay Packers have a stacked 2026 schedule and are playing in what appears to be the most talented division in the NFC North. Both the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears have clear arguments as potential division winners, making it clear the franchise cannot afford a slow start to the 2026 season. The Packers start the season playing the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Jets, and the Atlanta Falcons. These are three of the recent doormats of the league that should offer a clear 3-0 start and a chance at an early division lead.

If the Packers are going to compete in a crowded division, a slow start cannot be accepted. These are three teams expected to be competing for nothing more than draft positioning in the 2026 season. If you're a Super Bowl contender, this needs to be three wins that turn up the pressure on the Lions and Bears, making it clear that Green Bay is a clear threat in the North.

After this trio of winnable games, things get far more difficult with the Tampa Bay Bucs, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and Detroit Lions all scheduled. This helps explain why it is vital for the Packers to take advantage of an early soft schedule and give themselves a bit of room in a difficult division race.

Packers Cannot Afford to Miss Out on Early Schedule Opportunties

Starting the season 3-0 turns up the heat on the defending champion Bears and makes the Week 5 matchup incredibly vital in what could set the tone for the rest of the way. Green Bay will be missing Micah Parsons, but still has the needed offensive talent to gain early momentum and put away teams that have no business beating Jordan Love and a franchise that is heading into the 2026 season with expectations of competing for a Super Bowl.

With this in mind, the Packers cannot afford any early distractions or further injuries. Limited depth and a difficult closing schedule put so much importance on setting an early tone and buying Green Bay the needed space in a division that has a very real chance to be a three-team heated race.

Green Bay appears set up to accomplish this goal, with there being every reason to buy into a team that continues to roster an incredibly talented offensive core and appears to make coaching upgrades throughout the offseason. The Packers simply have to execute and erase the ending of 2025 with a hot start that will cement the franchise in the division race.