Packers next potential reinforcement continues to hide in plain sight

The Green Bay Packers' defense will look different in 2026. Jeff Hafley left to take the Miami Dolphins' head coaching job, leaving former Arizona Cardinals head coach as his replacement as the new defensive coordinator.

Besides adding Javon Hargrave to the mix, the Packers' defensive line will remain mostly untouched. Micah Parsons will miss the start of the season as he continues to nurse his ACL injury, but it should be business as usual other than that.

Nevertheless, that doesn't mean general manager Brian Gutekunst shouldn't keep an eye out for reinforcements. There aren't many feasible options right now, but that could change once roster-cut day comes. According to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, the Jacksonville Jaguars might look to part ways with Arik Armstead, and Matt LaFleur's team could certainly use the veteran defensive lineman:

"The Green Bay Packers have been looking to get over the playoff hump after several fruitless trips and could benefit mightily from a grizzled veteran like Armstead joining their side," he wrote. "The Pack have a talented but young defensive line, one that could use a mentor and part-time rotational piece like Armstead to push them to the next level."

The Packers should keep an eye out on Arik Armstead

All things considered, it's somewhat surprising to see that Armstead is still with the Jaguars after June 1. He was a no-brainer cut candidate for Liam Coen's team, given that they don't have much financial wiggle room, and he doesn't have more guaranteed money left in his deal. Still, he may not be in the clear yet, as the Jaguars could free up $15 million in cap space while only taking $5 million in dead money by cutting him.

Clearly, he's no longer at the peak of his powers, but he was still more than serviceable in his age-33 season. He made 16 appearances (11 starts) and registered 28 tackles (13 solo), including seven tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. According to Pro Football Focus, he also had 48 pressures and 12 run stops with a pass-rush grade of 61.6.

The former San Francisco 49ers stalwart didn't need to be an every-down player to make an impact and have his best season in four years. Still, given his age and financial situation, plus Ruke Orhorhoro's arrival, he's clearly the odd man out in Jacksonville.

Armstead might not be a difference-maker at this point in his career, but the Packers don't need him to be a superstar. He'd be a rotational upgrade over what they currently have, and his head-hunting prowess might take some pressure off the inconsistent Lukas Van Ness while Micah Parsons works his way back from injury.

This team is entering a potential make-or-break season after another disappointing campaign in 2025, and they can't leave anything to chance. If the Jaguars cut him, he's at least worth some consideration.