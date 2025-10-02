Packers' OL Overhaul Creating More Problems than Answers

The Green Bay Packers have become known for their ability to draft and develop offensive linemen. Take potential Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle David Bakhtiari, for example. The former fourth-round pick went on to earn five All-Pro nominations (2x first team, 3x second team) and make three Pro Bowls.

Thanks to this success, Packers fans typically give the front office the benefit of the doubt when it comes to building an offensive line, even if the talent feels thin. That said, Green Bay's offensive line has not played up to the standard that many expect. This has resulted in low points on offense at some point during many of the Packers' first four games.

Packers Offensive Line Underperforming Early in the Season

Green Bay has made a heavy investment in its offensive line over the past two offseasons. In 2024, the Packers drafted Jordan Morgan out of the University of Arizona in the first round. This year, the Packers signed Aaron Banks to a four-year $77 million deal and drafted Anthony Belton out of NC State with their second-round pick.

These investments have yet to pan out early in the season. Banks, Green Bay's most notable addition, has missed two of Green Bay's first four games due to injuries. In addition to his availability issues, Morgan has failed to show high upside early in his career, while Belton is also currently injured.

On top of that, Green Bay moved veteran Elgton Jenkins to center this offseason. The veteran is having the worst year of his career at center. According to Pro Football Focus, the 29-year-old has allowed two sacks, one quarterback hit, and two quarterback hurries in four games. Jenkins currently has a 59.0 overall grade, which ranks him as the 32nd center in the NFL.

Moreover, right tackle Zach Tom has been in and out of the lineup with an oblique injury. Missing both Tom and Banks has had the biggest impact on Green Bay's offensive line. Last year, the Packers ranked sixth in PFF's final offensive line rankings. Currently, they are ranked 18th.

These struggles have had a massive impact on the running game, which has only topped the 100-yard plateau in two games this year. Entering the Bye Week, Josh Jacobs is averaging 1.1 yards less per carry this season than he did throughout the 2024 campaign. There is a clear connection between the issues facing the offensive line and Jacobs' slip in production. After having one of the most lethal rushing attacks in the league last season, this is not an area where Green Bay can afford to take a step backward.

Despite the early struggles, Packers fans should not give up on the offensive line. With Green Bay being on its Bye Week, this gives its line a chance to heal from injuries. Once Tom and Banks return, the offensive line will be in much better shape.

