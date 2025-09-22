Elgton Jenkins Failing to Change Packers' Minds with Poor 2025 Start

The Green Bay Packers lost an ugly game to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Of the Packers' many issues, their offensive line was the biggest. The Packers allowed the Browns to pressure quarterback Jordan Love 24 times, hit him nine times, hurry him 13 times, and sack him twice, according to Pro Football Focus. Although Cleveland's defensive line is a strength, allowing this to happen is a problem for a Green Bay team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Although it should be noted that the Packers were dealing with multiple injuries along their offensive line, it shouldn't be an excuse. Veteran center Elgton Jenkins was among the Green Bay offensive linemen who had a performance to forget, resulting in some backlash from fans.

Packers Center Elgton Jenkins Is Struggling to Begin 2025 Season

This offseason, the Packers made the decision to move Jenkins from left guard to center. The veteran blocker hadn't played center since 2018, when he was at Mississippi State. Despite having experience playing the position, fans had every reason to worry about his lack of experience.

The fan base's worries about Jenkins have been confirmed in the first three games. The former Mississippi State product has allowed two sacks, one quarterback hit, two quarterback hurries, and five quarterback pressures. Furthermore, the 29-year-old has received a 51.5 in pass blocking grade, a 58.3 run blocking grade, and a 58.5 overall grade, according to PFF.

Sunday was by far Jenkins's worst game of the season. He allowed both his sacks, one quarterback hurry, and two quarterback pressures. To make matters worse, he earned a 33.6 pass-blocking grade, a 47.2 run-blocking grade, and an overall grade of 44.6. Each grade is the lowest he's earned all season.

His poor performance has already prompted some Packers fans to forecast the team moving on from him in 2026. Right now, Jenkins is due $24.8 million next year, per Spotrac; however, if the Packers were to cut him, they would only incur a dead cap penalty of $4.8 million. Thus, they would be saving $20 million, which is needed after adding Micah Parsons.

Even so, the veteran blocker still has time to turn his fortunes around at center. If he is unable to do that soon, though, the noise around Jenkins will become louder from Packers fans.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: