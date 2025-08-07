Packers Offseason Signing Will Be Playing for His Job in 1st Preseason Game

After months of waiting, the Green Bay Packers' preseason is finally here. The Packers will play their first of three exhibition contests this weekend when they welcome the New York Jets to Lambeau Field on Saturday night, giving veterans and rookies their first real opportunity to impress head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff.

While players like quarterback Jordan Love, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, and stud rookie wideout Matthew Golden are among the locks to make the 53-man roster, not everyone is as fortunate. Some players desperately need strong performances against the Jets to keep their roster hopes alive, including one offseason addition needing to prove himself to his new team.

Packers WR Mecole Hardman Will Be Playing for His Job in Preseason Opener

The Packers added some versatility to their roster when they signed wide receiver/returner Mecole Hardman to a one-year contract in March. The former Georgia Bulldog racked up 2,302 receiving yards and 16 touchdown grabs during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, all while amassing almost 1,900 combined yards as a kick and punt returner.

Much to his dismay, though, Hardman's current outlook isn't as promising as it was when he put pen to paper nearly five months ago.

Just over a month after signing the veteran receiver, the Packers went out and added rookie WRs Matthew Golden and Savion Williams through the 2025 NFL draft. Although neither first-year pass-catcher has taken a professional snap, the duo has exceeded expectations throughout training camp and is on track to make the 53-man roster.

Assuming Golden and Williams' stock continues to rise, it's tough to see Hardman having a spot on Green Bay's roster. In addition to the talented rookies, the Packers still have Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks returning for another season. That gives them six WRs right there, leaving Hardman on the outside looking in unless he proves to be invaluable.

Even if Hardman excels as a returner, that might not be enough to save his job. Reed, as well as cornerbacks Keisean Nixon and Bo Melton, handled the majority of punt and kick returning responsibilities last season. Considering how the trio has more value than just contributing on special teams, it could be easier for Green Bay to run things back rather than awarding a roster spot to Hardman.

At the end of the day, Hardman has no choice but to give it his all against the Jets this weekend. Otherwise, he might be forced to find a new team before August is over.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: