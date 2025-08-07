Jordan Love Can't Help but Notice Rising Packer's Growth in Camp

The Green Bay Packers are hard at work in training camp this week, preparing for Saturday's preseason opener against the New York Jets. The showdown at Lambeau Field will offer Packers fans their first real glimpse of the 2025 roster, and a lot of people are excited to see if certain breakout players will capitalize on last season's performance — including linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

Selected 45th overall in the 2024 NFL draft, Cooper wasted no time dazzling Packers fans with his first-year performance. The former Texas A&M stud tallied 57 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, four broken-up passes, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and an interception in 14 games (4 starts), resulting in a sixth-place finish in the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting race.

After a performance like that, Green Bay fans are craving more, and it sounds like Cooper hasn't wasted any time picking up from where he left off in training camp.

Packers QB Jordan Love Impressed by LB Edgerrin Cooper's Early Camp Play

During Wednesday afternoon's media scrum, Packers quarterback Jordan Love revealed that Cooper's growth in the early camp practices has impressed him, and he's confident that more positive results are in the second-year LB's future.

"Coop is a really good linebacker," Love said (h/t @ByRyanWood). "The speed he has, and I think the more he’s able to dissect plays... It's hard for these O-line on run plays to get to him sometimes because he’s so quick. The more he keeps playing... he's going to get better and better."

Jordan Love impressed with what he’s seen from #Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.



“The speed he has, and I think the more he’s able to dissect plays, it’s hard for these O line on run plays to get to him sometimes, because he’s so quick. He’s a really good player.” pic.twitter.com/iNjzmUSrfC — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 6, 2025

More often than not, a quarterback is a team's leader, and being in their good graces is always a good thing for any player, regardless of position. That's why Love immediately endorsing Cooper is a big deal, especially given that the latter only has one NFL season under his belt.

Hopefully, Love is right, and big things are on the horizon for Cooper. The Covington, LA native already proved to be one of the NFL's most impactful linebackers last season, finishing with second-best pass rush grade (90.1) and 10th-best overall defensive mark (84.0) among eligible LBs on Pro Football Focus last season.

On Tuesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that his starters should expect to play against the Jets, meaning Cooper will likely see some action. The number of snaps he'll play remains to be seen, but Green Bay fans should be confident that the rising pass rusher will make the most of any opportunities thrown his way.

