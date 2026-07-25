Packers' offseason decision keeps looking worse by the day

Not so long ago, the Green Bay Packers had one of the most crowded wide receiver rooms in the National Football League. While not necessarily the most star-studded, they had more talent there than the average team.

Losing Romeo Doubs in free agency was a big blow, but it was somewhat expected. Even without him, the Packers looked in a strong position to field a strong passing game with more than enough depth to get by.

That's why trading away Dontayvion Wicks didn't seem to make that much sense at first. And, now that FanSided's Mike Phillips has appointed him as the Philadelphia Eagles' most likely breakout candidate for next season, this already questionable move only looks worse:

"Most fans focused on the drafting of Makai Lemon as the direct replacement for A.J. Brown but veteran import Wicks is more likely to have an immediate impact," argued Phillipos. "The Eagles sent a fifth-round pick to the Packers to acquire Wicks, who fits more of the bigger receiver archetype that Brown provided and can assume some of that responsibility as Philadelphia's number two receiver."

The Packers might regret trading Dontayvion Wicks

Dontayvion Wicks wasn't a superstar by any means, but he's young and can flourish now that he'll have more opportunities. The Eagles also signed Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, but he shouldn't be much of a threat, and rookie Makai Lemon should be limited to a slot receiver role because of his size.

Also, Wicks' move to the City of Brotherly Love wasn't a coincidence. Former Packers quarterback coach Sean Mannion is the Eagles' new offensive coordinator, and he followed him shortly after arriving. Moreover, the fact that they immediately signed him to a contract extension hints at big plans for the future.

Wicks is a hitch-route specialist, and that looks tailor-made for Jalen Hurts' strengths. Of course, the Eagles will most likely be a run-heavy team again next season, but now that A.J. Brown is no longer in the picture, they should want to get all of their pass-catchers involved.

The Packers got a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick and saved just $2.6 million in cap space with this trade. They used the fifth-rounder to get a promising IOL in Jager Burton, but it's hard to believe they will do much more with a sixth-round selection, as stacked as the 2027 draft might be.

Matt LaFleur's team will have fewer options for Jordan Love next season. If (when) Christian Watson gets hurt and/or Matthew Golden doesn't take a leap in year two, they'll be stuck with Jayden Reed and Savion Williams as their primary pass catchers.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it can't help but feel that they gave up on Dontayvion Wicks way sooner than they should've. Hopefully, that move won't come back to bite them at any point next season.