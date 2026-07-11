One Packers' overlooked playmaker might be the offseason's biggest winner

The Green Bay Packers took a somewhat surprising approach to their roster this offseason. While most people expected Romeo Doubs to walk away in free agency, the Dontayvion Wicks trade was a bit of a shocker.

With former quarterback coach Sean Mannion taking over as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator, he wanted his hitch route specialist in the City of Brotherly Love. That made sense for the Eagles, but it left the Packers' once-crowded wide receiver room a bit thin.

That's why, with two competitors no longer in the building, and with Christian Watson's health concerns and the doubts surrounding Matthew Golden, Savion Williams might quietly become one of this team's most important players.

The Packers could be forced to turn to Savion Williams in 2026

Like most rookies, Savion Williams was mostly a non-factor in Green Bay. He hauled in 10 receptions on as many targets for 78 yards and one touchdown, adding 11 carries for 37 yards. All in all, he played just 91 snaps on offense and 52 on special teams.

The bar isn't particularly high to do better in year two, but he'll also face fewer competition for touches. Doubs was the team's primary wide receiver when Watson was out, and Wicks was usually the first guy off the bench. Now, he can have that role.

The Packers are banking all hopes on a healthy Christian Watson, and, unfortunately, history isn't on his side. He's more than likely to miss a game or two at any point, and Williams must stay ready so he doesn't have to get ready.

Also, as promising as Matthew Golden is, and as much as he cannot be blamed for how everything went in year one, there are no guarantees that he'll get it together early next season. So, opportunities will be there; it's up to him to make the most of them.

Williams is just learning the ropes and getting a hold of Matt LaFleur's offense. That said, the Packers probably (most definitely) wouldn't have traded Wicks if they didn't feel comfortable with him taking a big role in his second year with the organization.

Williams is a dynamic guy who can also be involved with some touches out of the backfield. He's fast, explosive, and has great patience to find gaps in the defense to pile up yards after the catch. His hands were a bit of a concern entering the league, but he grabbed each and every single one of his receptions as a rookie.

The ball is on his court. Now, it's up to him to show that he can be the team's next big draft steal.