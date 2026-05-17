Packers offered surprise hope despite strength of schedule difficulty

The Green Bay Packers have an undeniably tough road when it comes to the strength of the team's schedule. Green Bay is tied for third with the Arizona Cardinals when it comes to ranking the toughness of their opponents. Coming in first and second are the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. However, there is one silver lining with ESPN's Adam Schefter pointing out at least one advantage that the Packers will have in the 2026 season.

Schefter tweeted out the league's top travel miles, accounting for all the traveling expected heading into the year. Green Bay ranks 28th in expected distance traveled, with only four teams having an easier road in this department. It is an undeniable advantage partly due to the lack of an international game, as well as the fact that division rivals are close in proximity.

No question, Packer fans should look at this as an advantage, understanding the extra rest it provides and prevents further wear. Fans traveling with the team understand the stress of a commute and the totality of the travel wearing on you. While athletes are obviously better equipped to deal with this stress, it is still a factor that the Packers now have working in their favor.

Packers Schedule Features Unexpected Travel Advantage Despite Difficulty

The only downside to this news is realizing that Chicago is offered this same advantage, traveling slightly fewer miles than Green Bay. However, this is offset by a gauntlet of a 2026 schedule that has the defending division champs facing an uphill battle. A big part of the reason why both teams find themselves at the top of league rankings in schedule difficulty is the hotly contested NFC North.

If you include the Detroit Lions, there are three legitimate playoff contenders who have arguments for making a run at a division title. Traveling fewer miles and offering players more rest might be a slight advantage in this arms race, but it is an advantage nonetheless.

For Green Bay, the biggest factor is going to be health, with the franchise appearing to be the league's best team in the first weeks of the 2025 season. Injuries derailed this momentum and opened the door for the Bears to take over control that they would never relinquish.

Fans can only hope that the full offseason to get healthy, and a travel advantage weigh in their favor and helps the Packers take back control of the NFC North. It is at least worth noting as we head into the summer and continue to count down the days until the 2026 season.