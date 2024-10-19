Packers Offense Will Love the Houston Texans Injury Report Ahead of Week 7 Showdown
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers have won two straight, gotten healthy, and are trying to improve their winning streak over the 5-1 Houston Texans on Sunday. In the super competitive NFC North this season, the Packers can't afford to take their foot off the gas.
Fortunately for the Packers, they may have a slightly easier game on their hands than initially anticipated. According to the latest injury report, the Texans will be missing their starting linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o, starting corner Kamari Lassiter, and starting safety Jimmie Ward on Sunday.
NFL News: Texans Defense Missing Several Key Starters in Week 7
This is an excellent opportunity for the Packers offense. Besides a brief Romeo Doubs saga, the offense has picked up where it left off last season, ranking third in the league in yards and only committing three turnovers through six games.
Tucker Kraft has taken a significant step forward and the four-headed monster of Jayden Reed, Doubs, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks is continuing to produce. Add Josh Jacobs' impact both running the ball and in the passing game and you have one of the most explosive offenses in the league.
The Texans have allowed the third-fewest yards in the NFL so far this season. Al-Shaair, who they signed in the 2024 offseason, has been one of their best players on that end of the field. It will be fascinating to see whether the Texans will be able to sustain the elite defensive level they have shown. Otherwise, we may expect a proper shootout in Week 7 between these two contenders.