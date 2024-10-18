5 Players Who Can Carry Packers to Super Bowl
The Green Bay Packers are approaching a pivotal stretch of their schedule, one that will determine if they’re ready to be taken seriously as Super Bowl contenders or if they’ll be exposed as mere pretenders.
With momentum hanging in the balance, Green Bay’s Week 7 showdown against the 5-1 Houston Texans is the first test of many.
Both teams are built around exciting young cores trying to take the next step, each hoping to announce its arrival on the NFL’s biggest stage. For the Packers, their stars must rise to the occasion—and fast. Green Bay needs these five key players to lead the charge to keep its Super Bowl dreams alive.
1. Zach Tom
In a Packers' roster filled with talent, few players embody the team’s potential for growth like Zach Tom. Green Bay has its share of good players, but the leap from good to elite can define a season. Tom looks poised to make that leap.
A steady riser throughout his young career, Tom has made another significant jump this season, emerging as a versatile linchpin on the offensive line. Green Bay no longer has to scheme around his position.
Tom can hold his own at right tackle, neutralizing edge threats weekly. Tom’s consistency is becoming indispensable in a league where protecting the quarterback is everything.
According to Pro Football Focus, Tom ranks as the ninth-best offensive tackle through six weeks. If the Packers are to navigate the challenges ahead, they’ll need Tom to maintain this elite form. His ability to protect Jordan Love and create a clean pocket will be critical to keeping Green Bay’s offense on schedule.
Tom’s continued rise symbolizes what Green Bay hopes to achieve as a whole: steady improvement, adaptability, and execution under pressure. As the Packers gear up for the meat of their schedule, Tom will be asked to elevate his game. If he does, the Super Bowl conversation will no longer feel premature.