Packers' Odds of a Davante Adams Reunion Just Skyrocketed

The Green Bay Packers possess one of the youngest wide receiver rooms in the NFL. While on paper, that's a positive, it also comes with drawbacks. One of those drawbacks is the possibility that none of those young receivers establish themselves as the No.1 target.

This seems to be the current situation Green Bay is in. Although second-year receiver Jaydan Reed is by far the Packers' most complete receiver, but he has yet to put together a 1,000-yard season. This lack of a dominant wide receiver No.1 led running back Josh Jacobs to assert that the Packers need an already established wide receiver one.

Fortunately for the Packers, veteran wide receivers such as Tee Higgins, Cooper Kupp, and Davante Adams are all set to be available this offseason. That said, Higgins's most recent X post continues to signal the Cincinnati Bengals will tag him.

tag. — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) March 3, 2025

Nevertheless, a team could still trade for Higgins, but it most likely won't be Green Bay, with how much it would cost to get him. That leaves Adams and Kupp as the most viable veteran options. Given Adams's history with Green Bay, the chances for a reunion seem slightly higher than acquiring Kupp.

Davante Adams Reunion on the Table for Green Bay in 2025

During the 2022 offseason, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. This trade resulted from the then 29-year-old's reluctance to play on the franchise tag. Upon his trade, Las Vegas gave Adams a five-year $140 million contract.

Be that as it may, the former Fresno State product played just two and a quarter seasons with the Raiders. In that time, Adams recorded 221 receptions on 382 targets for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns. At the trade deadline this past season, Adams was traded to the New York Jets, reuniting with Aaron Rodgers.

With the Jets, Adams recorded 67 receptions on 114 targets for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite the solid production in 11 games, New York's new regime is looking to move Adams so they don't have to pay $35.6 million for the next two seasons.

With that price tag, Green Bay will likely steer clear of Adams. Nevertheless, a reunion with the 33-year-old receiver would massively help the Packers' offense.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: