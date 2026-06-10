Packers may have landed the most overlooked defensive player in the 2026 NFL Draft

With Micah Parsons leading the way, the Green Bay Packers already had one of the most disruptive defensive forces in the game. However, this is a team sport, and there's only so much he can do on his own.
That's why general manager Brian Gutekunst opted to pair him with fellow Nitanny Lion Dani Dennis-Sutton. The Packers took the Penn State star in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft in a move that went mostly unnoticed at the time.
Then again, it only took a handful of OTAs and some tape for everyone to realize they had been sleeping on a potential star. And now that Parsons will miss the start of the season, the Packers will get a chance to watch their fourth-round pick outplay his draft stock right out of the gate.
Dani Dennis-Sutton can be an impactful rookie for the Packers
The Packers have usually taken things slowly with their first-year players, but Dennis-Sutton doesn't look like the type of guy you spoon-feed. He's got an NFL-ready body and motor, and while he's not the most polished player at the position, it should be hard to keep him off the field, even as a rookie.
Unlike Parsons and most of the Packers' pass-rushers, Dennis-Sutton is a sturdy run defender. That has always been Micah's Achilles heel, and they could form a strong one-two punch once he gets back to full strength.
The Packers have found mixed results with their most recent fourth-round picks. Notably, they've all been on the defensive side of the field (Colby Wooden, Evan Williams, Barryn Sorrell, and Dani Dennis-Sutton).
Dennis-Sutton still needs to work on his hands and counters as a pass rusher, but he can make an immediate impact as a run stopper on early downs. He logged 26 run stops in 280 run-defense snaps in his last season in college, and Pro Football Focus gave him a 77.1 run defense grade.
Finding difference-makers at No. 120 is a tall order, and it's even harder to land players who can take the field from day one. Dennis-Sutton might not have the highest ceiling as a headhunter, but his prowess against the run gives him a much higher floor than most of the pass-rushers that went before him in the draft. At worst, he's the type of guy who can play in the league for a decade.
Also, getting to play alongside one of the league's sack kings, it should be just a matter of time before he improves his technique and adds more juice to his pass-rushing arsenal. He's flown under the radar for way too long, but it won't be long before everyone remembers his name.
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