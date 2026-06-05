Packers' next move after Christian Watson extension couldn't be more obvious

The Green Bay Packers are locking up one of their guys for the long run. Despite some major injury concerns, they've given star wide receiver Christian Watson a lofty contract extension that should keep him at Lambeau Field through his prime years.

Per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Packers gave Watson a four-year, $110.5 million contract extension that includes a $31 million signing bonus. As polarizing as the move might be, the Packers have always been high on their former second-round pick, and they've now given him a second extension.

So, now that general manager Brian Gutekunst has ensured that Jordan Love will have one of his primary targets, it's time he does right by the other. After this extension, Tucker Kraft should be the next in line.

The Packers should give Tucker Kraft a contract extension

Kraft was coming off the best season of his career before he tore his ACL in Week 8. At that point, he was Love's security blanket and preferred target in crucial situations, especially on fourth down and in the end zone.

Despite missing half of the season, Kraft still finished the campaign with 32 receptions on 44 targets for 489 yards and 6 touchdowns. He held down the fort while Watson was out with an injury, and was on pace of flirting with 1,000 yards and double-digit scores before disaster struck.

Of course, paying guys coming off major injuries always comes with big risks. But after watching Watson miss time every single season, it's clear that they won't let health scares scare them away from keeping their guys in town.

Kraft is entering a contract year, and he's fully expected to be back on the field for Week 1. He has developed a seamless rapport with Jordan Love, and now that Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs are gone, there will be fewer mouths to feed. He might be in for an even bigger role next season, and that will ultimately translate into more money.

The Detroit Lions are on the clock with Sam LaPorta, and even though he's likely set to make more money than Tucker regardless, that extension will inevitably drive the baseline up. They can't afford that to happen, and getting a deal done now will be the best way to save some cash.

There are more than enough reasons to be skeptical about these moves, though the talent is undeniable. And if Matthew Golden takes a leap after a mostly quiet -- and fairly disappointing -- rookie season, Matt LaFleur could have an elite set of weapons at his disposal for years to come.