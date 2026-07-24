Packers' next extension after Devonte Wyatt is an obvious choice

The Green Bay Packers continue to do right by their guys. After giving WR Christian Watson a lucrative contract extension, they've now signed DT Devonte Wyatt to a new three-year pact worth $57 million.

The Packers are locking up their roster for the future. With Micah Parsons and Matthew Golden as building blocks on both sides of the field, general manager Brian Gutekunst is doing the right thing by keeping the band together.

Considering that, it only makes sense that they take care of Tucker Kraft next. The star tight end is also due for a contract extension, and the more they wait, the more they will ultimately have to pay for his services.

The Packers need to give Tucker Kraft a contract extension

Even though he missed nearly half of the season, Kraft still finished the season with a decent 32 receptions on 44 targets for 489 yards and six scores. He was on pace for nearly 1,000 yards and more than ten touchdowns before his season-ending injury.

Of course, there are always risks associated with signing players coming off major injuries, such as a torn ACL. Some need more than one year to be back to full strength and recover their mobility and explosiveness.

Still, that's a risk the Packers will probably have to take. Tucker Kraft had become Jordan Love's security valve and go-to guy in big moments, whether it was a crucial third or fourth down or in the end zone.

Kraft has established himself as a true YAC specialist, and he's by far the best option the Packers have at the position. Also, this is his first major injury, so if they already trusted Watson with a long-term deal, they should do the same with him.

On paper, Matt LaFleur should have every weapon he needs to field an explosive offense. In reality, Watson has missed time with injuries every season, and Matthew Golden might not be ready to break out after a disappointing campaign.

That should only put even more weight on Kraft's shoulders. And with the market for tight ends going up and Sam LaPorta potentially getting a big-time extension soon, the Packers aren't doing themselves any favors by waiting to get this done.

They will give him an extension anyway, so they might as well do it now that they won't have to use LaPorta's contract as a potential baseline for his new deal.