Jordan Love disrespect reaches all-time high with Caleb Williams comparison

For years, Jordan Love has been one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL. Even some Green Bay Packers fans still don't know what to make of him, even though he's shown more than enough signs of growth and talent over time.

Love seems to be a victim of circumstances. He was asked not only to step in and fill Aaron Rodgers' shoes, but also to follow the franchise's history of back-to-back Hall of Famers at the most important position in sports.

Perhaps that, plus Matt LaFleur's conservative play-calling in big moments, has hurt the narrative around the former Utah State star. That might also help explain why NFL Spin Zone's Sayre Bedinger chose Caleb Williams over him as the NFC North's best quarterback:

"If this were based purely on prior production, Jared Goff would pretty easily be the pick. Jordan Love has shown stretches of MVP-caliber play in the past as well, but nobody has the combination of talent and upside quite like the #1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft," Bedinger wrote. "If we're talking about best arm talent in the division, Williams is at the top. If we're talking about the best dual-threat at the position in the division, Williams is probably at the top as well."

Jordan Love has to prove the doubters wrong in 2026

Williams was anointed as the league's next big thing before he set foot on the field. He was a disaster at times as a rookie, though it wasn't entirely on him, and he was one of the least accurate quarterbacks in the game last season.

Granted, even the biggest Chicago Bears hater has to admit that Williams' arm talent is insane. He's made some crazy throws, including some to leave the Packers behind in a heartbreaking playoff loss. But it takes much more than just talent to be the best.

No one in their right mind could say with a straight face that Jared Goff is the best quarterback in the division just because of the production. Even not taking his elite supporting cast into account, that's simply not true. He might be the most accurate of all, we'll give him that, but he's not the most talented nor the best.

Then we have the Minnesota Vikings, who don't even have a starting quarterback yet, so they shouldn't even be in the conversation. Years ago, before the injuries, Kyler Murray could've been the best scrambler and thrower on the move. Now, he may not even be that. As for J.J. McCarthy, well, he's definitely given us the best memes.

At this point, the Jordan Love disrespect just feels lazy and tiresome. It seems the national media have made up their minds about him and will continue to run with that narrative ad infinitum, regardless of the numbers, the facts, or the tape.

Love has to take matters into his own hands and silence the doubters once and for all in 2026. Matt LaFleur also needs to stop holding him back with his play-calling. He's a gunslinger, and it's time to let him earn his check with his arm.