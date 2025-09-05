Packers' Newly Minted Stud Will Shut Down Lions' Aidan Hutchinson in Week 1

The Green Bay Packers do things differently up front. While the rest of the NFL scrambles to patch together five competent offensive linemen, Green Bay has made a point of investing draft capital and serious money into the unit. The result is one of the deepest, most stable offensive lines in football.

That commitment continued this offseason.

The Packers brought in Aaron Banks from San Francisco, signing him to a four-year, $77 million deal. That contract makes him the third-highest-paid left guard in football on an annual basis, even though Banks isn’t exactly a household name.

He ranked 33rd out of 77 eligible guards according to Pro Football Focus last year. Still, the price reflects today’s market, where even average-level starters at guard get paid like cornerstones.

To make room in their starting five for Banks, they slid Elgton Jenkins to center. Jenkins is a two-time Pro Bowler whom the Packers used a second-round pick on back in 2019.

They also invested $68 million in him on a contract extension in 2022. He was set to be the fourth-highest paid guard this season, but moving him to center makes him the second-highest paid center in the NFL.

The right guard spot is currently manned by Sean Rhyan, a former third-round pick entering the final year of his rookie deal. His long-term status is uncertain, but that’s by design.

Green Bay already drafted potential replacements—Jordan Morgan in the first round in 2024 and Anthony Belton in the second round in 2025. Morgan projects as the future at left tackle, but Belton looks destined to slide inside and compete at guard.

Meanwhile, Rasheed Walker has blossomed into a reliable left tackle after being plucked in the seventh round in 2022. His development gave the Packers the flexibility to push Morgan’s timeline out a year, ensuring depth and competition across the line.

All of that brings us to right tackle Zach Tom, the crown jewel of this group.

Packers Will Rely on Zach Tom to Stop Aidan Hutchinson

Tom signed a massive four-year, $88 million extension this offseason, cementing his status as one of the NFL’s best young tackles.

At just 26 years old, he’s already graduated from developmental project to high-end starter to bona fide stud. And in Week 1, he’ll have the most important assignment on the field: shutting down Detroit Lions’ pass-rushing phenom Aidan Hutchinson.

The numbers back up Tom’s rise. In 2024, he allowed just three sacks and two quarterback hits over 550-plus pass-blocking snaps. Pro Football Focus graded him as the sixth-best tackle out of 81 qualified players, and his trajectory suggests he’s only getting better—his PFF grade has improved every year of his career.

Tom also has the benefit of continuity. He’s entering his second straight season playing alongside Rhyan, a partnership that gives the Packers stability on the right side. Offensive line play is about chemistry as much as talent, and Tom’s relationship with his running mate will only help in what promises to be a heavyweight battle against Hutchinson.

Health is another advantage. Tom had a clean offseason—no surgeries, no major rehab—meaning he was able to dedicate his summer to sharpening technique and building strength.

Hutchinson, on the other hand, is coming off a major injury.

The Lions star was on pace for a Defensive Player of the Year-type campaign last season before fracturing his tibia and fibula in Week 6. He racked up 7.5 sacks in just five games. There’s no doubt about his talent—when healthy, Hutchinson is an absolute game-wrecker.

But the timing works against him. He hasn’t played in nearly 11 months and spent much of his offseason rehabbing rather than refining. Week 1 will mark his first true game action since the injury, and as great as he is, rust and conditioning are real hurdles for any player returning from such a layoff.

That’s why the matchup tilts toward Green Bay. Tom is ascending, fully healthy, and building off the best season of his career. Hutchinson is elite but still finding his rhythm.

Over the course of the season, the Lions’ star will get back to his devastating self. He just won’t get there in time to overwhelm Zach Tom in Week 1.

The Packers have built their offensive line to handle these kinds of challenges. And with Tom leading the way, they’ll be ready to set the tone right out of the gate.

