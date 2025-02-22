Packers Needs to Pursue Scouting Talent Looking for Fresh Start Before Draft

Just like with any NFL offseason, Green Bay Packers fans are excited to see what their team has in store for the coming months. The Packers proved to be one of the NFC's top teams last season, meaning that having a productive offseason is paramount to capitalize on that momentum.

The 2025 NFL draft is one tool the Packers can use to help upgrade the roster. At the same time, general manager Brian Gutekunst could use some help in that area considering how Green Bay hasn't drafted a player who's earned Pro Bowl or All-Pro first-team honors since the franchise selected defensive end Rashan Gary and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins in 2019.

Fortunately, the perfect name to help improve the Packers' draft experience just became available.

Packers Must Hire Champ Kelly to Scouting Team

Several scouting experts are looking for new jobs this offseason, including Champ Kelly. The 45-year-old executive hit the open market last week when he mutually parted ways with the Las Vegas Raiders after spending the last three seasons with the franchise as their assistant general manager.

The #Raiders and assistant GM Champ Kelly have mutually agreed to part ways, per sources.



New GM John Spytek is making over the front office and Kelly, the onetime Raiders interim GM, will pursue opportunities elsewhere. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 17, 2025

When it comes to available scouting experts, few boast as much experience as the former Raiders AGM.

Kelly has been running around NFL scouting circles for nearly two decades. The former Kentucky Wildcat began his front-office career as a Denver Broncos college scout in 2007, only to ascend the rankings to assistant coordinator of pro and college scouting (2008-09) and assistant director of pro personnel (2015-16) during his nine-year stay.

Kelly made his way to the NFC North to become the Chicago Bears director of pro scouting ahead of the 2015 season. He held the job for two years, which included "grading the top 100 prospects in the draft" before spending the next five as the assistant director of player personnel.

The Bears experienced plenty of draft success during Kelly's seven years in the Windy City, drafting names that went on to earn Pro Bowl/AP1 honors such as Roquan Smith, Cody Whitehair, and Jaylon Johnson all within the top 100 picks of their respective classes.

If the Packers want to solidify themselves as contenders for years to come, they must improve their scouting situation. Dynasties are built through the draft and it's been a long time since Green Bay had an April performance it could truly be proud of.

Hiring a scouting guru like Kelly would go a long way in giving Packers fans a future they can be even more excited about — especially with the 2025 NFL draft taking place at Lambeau Field.

