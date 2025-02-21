8 Packers on the Hot Seat Entering Pivotal 2025 Offseason

As the Green Bay Packers’ front office works to reshape the roster and push the team into legitimate Super Bowl contention, the onus won't just be on new acquisitions—the current players need to step up, too.

Green Bay has talent up and down the depth chart. But talent alone doesn’t win championships. It’s time for some of these players to make the leap from good to great—or risk being left behind.

That puts these eight Packers squarely on the hot seat heading into a pivotal 2025 offseason.

1. Jaire Alexander, CB

Jaire Alexander is the only player on this list who might not even be on the Packers’ roster next season. While the rest of these players need strong offseasons to quiet the scrutiny, Alexander is facing a much bigger question—will he even be in Green Bay?

The writing may already be on the wall. Reports have surfaced that both players and staff were frustrated with his injury history and recovery process over the last two seasons. There’s been an undeniable disconnect, and whether it leads to a release or a trade, Alexander’s future in Green Bay is in serious doubt.

If he does return, there’s no question he’ll be on the hot seat.

When he’s on the field, Alexander is still one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL—a true lockdown defender capable of matching up with any receiver, regardless of size, speed, or playmaking ability.

But that’s the problem—he’s rarely been on the field.

The best ability is availability, and that’s where Alexander has faltered.

He’s played seven or fewer games in three of the last four seasons, and for a player on a massive contract, that’s a tough pill to swallow.

Whether it’s in Green Bay or elsewhere, Alexander needs to prove he can stay on the field. His next season will be a defining one—either as a reclamation project for the Packers or as a high-risk, high-reward gamble for another team.