Packers Need to Send Panthers a Gift Basket After New Trade Intel

Reports have continued to emerge that help the Green Bay Packers trade for Micah Parsons age better-and-better. It is rare for a team to get a player of Parsons' level so close to Week 1 and do so without blowing up its current roster. While Kenny Clark will be missed, there is no denying the massive defensive upgrade that has just happened. Already, the Packers were a trendy NFC pick among sports media.

Now, the franchise cannot be ignored having a household name in Parsons and a soon-to-be star receiver in rookie Matthew Golden. Everything is coming up Green Bay, and that trend has continued with a recent report that shed light on another team that was chasing the Dallas star. A franchise that would've put Parsons in an awful position, unable to support one of the league's brightest stars.

The #Panthers reportedly refused to give up Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown during Micah Parsons trade talks.



Packers' Negotiations Were Unknowingly Aided by Carolina's Incompetence

According to Cat Crave, it seems the holdup in a potential deal between the Panthers and Cowboys was the unwillingness to include Derrick Brown in trade talks. It is a laughable stance for an organization that is already playing for third in a weak division. Both the Falcons and Bucs are far superior rosters and would've still beaten the Panthers easily, even with the addition of the star. However, the Panthers turned down an opportunity to add a building block.

What the Panthers so obviously missed in their negotiations is what it means to have Parsons in the building. Overnight, you become an interesting destination for free agents, and pundits are attempting to talk themselves into Carolina becoming a surprise wildcard contender. Add in the jersey sales and add fan engagement, and you're going to be far better off with Parsons on your roster than Brown.

This isn't intended to disrespect the great Carolina defender, but pointing out the reality that the Panthers badly fumbled the bag. It allowed the Packers to step in and give an inferior talent, as well as the needed picks to get the deal done. One that it seems is thanks in part to Carolina's inability to see past the move and understand the long-term implications. No question, a fruit basket should be headed from Green Bay, thanking the Panthers for their complete incompetence.

For the Packers, this is a huge step up into the spotlight, going from a trendy underdog team to a potential Super Bowl pick. Pundits love covering the drama of Parsons and the Cowboys' divorce, and this now means building up his fit in Green Bay and how far the Packers might go as a result. It is truly a great time to be a Packers fan, and feels the franchise is finally turning the page into the next iteration of the team.

The same cannot be said for Carolina, which remains a sad excuse for an organization unable to get out of its own way. Whether it is choosing the wrong quarterback or bungling negotiations for one of the league's premier defenders, nothing comes as a surprise at this point. Hopefully, the Panthers can enjoy sitting at home in January and watching Parsons help the Packers chase greatness.

