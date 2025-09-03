It Could Take Just 1 Play for Packers New Starter to Get Benched in Week 1

The fallout from the Green Bay Packers trading for Micah Parsons is that it further exposed one of their weakest position groups: the interior of the defensive line.

The price for Parsons was steep but justified. He’s one of the NFL’s most feared defenders, and pairing him with Rashan Gary gives Green Bay a terrifying duo on the edge. But to land Parsons, the Packers had to part ways with Kenny Clark, their best and most dependable defensive tackle.

Clark, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been one of the most underrated players in the NFL over the past decade. He could collapse the pocket against the pass and eat up blockers in the run game, yet he rarely got the recognition he deserved.

Still, he’s nearing 30 years old and coming off one of his least productive seasons. Dallas took him on in the trade, but his contract gives them flexibility—they can cut him loose after this season without any financial penalty.

With Clark off to Dallas, Colby Wooden enters the lineup as a starter. And while it’s a great opportunity, his job security could be hanging by a thread. In fact, Wooden might be just one bad play away from being benched in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

Packers' New Starting DT Could be Benched After 1 Bad Play in Opener

Wooden has started only one game in his two-year career. He’s shown effort and hustle, but this is a much bigger stage.

The Lions love to establish the run with their two-headed monster of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. You can bet they’ll attack the middle of Green Bay’s line early and often to see if Wooden can hold up.

Detroit’s offensive line has undergone changes of its own. All-Pro center Frank Ragnow retired unexpectedly, and they’ll roll out three new starters on the interior. That gives Wooden a potential advantage—but it also raises the stakes. If he can’t win some of those matchups, the Packers may not hesitate to pull him.

Behind him, Green Bay has a couple of intriguing rookies eager for their first NFL reps.

Undrafted rookie Nazir Stackhouse is listed next on the unofficial depth chart. At 320 pounds, he’s the heaviest player on the Packers’ defense and brings true lane-clogging potential.

Coaches praised his preseason performance, and he earned his spot by showing he’s more than just a space-eater. The challenge for Stackhouse will be proving he can move laterally and shed blocks, not just rely on sheer size.

Sixth-round pick Warren Brinson is also waiting in the wings. He’s slightly lighter at 310 pounds but stands taller at 6-foot-4. He’s more agile than Stackhouse and provides a different look for the rotation. It’s not hard to imagine him carving out a role if Wooden falters.

The Packers also have creative alternatives if they want to get their best players on the field at once.

Parsons’ arrival allows defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to shuffle personnel. He could slide Lukas Van Ness inside next to Wyatt, keeping Parsons and Gary as bookends to form a devastating pass-rush package.

Karl Brooks is another option; though he’s lighter than the others, he has shown promise as a quick, disruptive interior presence.

None of these options is flawless, which is why the spotlight falls so heavily on Wooden. Just because he’s penciled in as the starter doesn’t mean the role belongs to him. Green Bay’s staff will be watching closely to see if he can handle the physical Lions front. If not, they have multiple players who would love to snatch the opportunity.

The opener is an audition for Wooden. Every snap will be a chance to prove he belongs in the starting lineup. And with Detroit intent on testing the middle, the verdict could come as soon as the first quarter.

The Packers don’t need Wooden to be a star. They only need him to be reliable enough to hold his ground and keep the rotation steady. If he can do that, Hafley can lean on Parsons, Gary, and the rest of the front seven to do the heavy lifting. If not, Wooden may find himself standing on the sideline while a rookie gets his shot.

