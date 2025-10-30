Packers' Nate Hobbs Situation Takes Another Turn on Thursday

In last week’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Green Bay Packers quietly benched starting cornerback Nate Hobbs, who had struggled mightily in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 26-year-old Hobbs played a season-low four defensive snaps, as Green Bay handed the CB2 job over to Carrington Valentine, who played 62 defensive snaps after he only played two defensive snaps in Week 7.

It was a welcome change for Packers fans as Valentine only gave up three completions for 31 yards on five targets, and a touchdown. The young cornerback also played with the physicality needed on the outside. Based on all those things, you would think LaFleur would keep things the way they are heading into this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

But LaFleur has other ideas; in fact, when speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Green Bay head coach teased the thought of featuring Hobbs on defense. “I just think there’s a reason we went out and got a guy like that. He’s demonstrated it before. We fully expect that he’ll do it again,” LaFleur said (h/t Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap).

Packers Seemingly Willing to Give Nate Hobbs Another Chance

In one respect, you can’t blame LaFleur for saying this, as the Packers did bring Hobbs in to be their CB2 alongside Keisean Nixon. At four years and $48 million, you want to get some type of return on investment.

However, the Packers might’ve miscalculated their decision to put Hobbs on the outside, as he’s a better option in the slot. Through six games this season, the veteran cornerback has posted a 68.2 completion percentage allowed on targets, a 121.4 passer rating (career-worst), while also giving up two TDs.

The last time Hobbs had a passer rating north of 100 was his second year in the league with the Raiders (120.2 in 2022). During that season, Hobbs allowed five receiving touchdowns and 10.7 receiving yards per reception allowed in 11 games.

For many Packers fans, they were at their wits' end with Hobbs following his ugly game against Arizona in Week 7. Hobbs allowed a season-high 82 receiving yards on three completions (four targets) and had a 116.7 passer rating.

Furthermore, the veteran corner also missed two tackles and was penalized for holding, which led to the Cardinals kicking a field goal in the fourth quarter. If the Packers want to get Hobbs back into the fold, they should do it slowly and at the right time.

You might ask yourself, “When is the right time?” That’s a question LaFleur and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley can only answer. But we can say that it shouldn’t be this weekend against Carolina, as Valentine deserves another start with what he put on film in Week 8.

