Packers must take pressure off Luke Musgrave after Tucker Kraft update

The Green Bay Packers offered an update on both Tucker Kraft and Micah Parsons this week, letting fans know that both players were expected to return early in the 2026 season. While this is great news for Parsons, there was hope that Kraft, who was injured earlier in the 2025 season, would be ready to start Week 1. However, this update seemingly takes away this expectation, shifting the focus to backup Luke Musgrave with Green Bay yet to add to the position.

Musgrave stepped into the starting role a season ago and was a profound disappointment. He offered very little in the way of consistent production. Even when elevated to a starting role, Musgrave only finished the year with 252 receiving yards, a clear message to the Packers' front office that he cannot be relied on in a starring role moving forward.

With this in mind, the latest Kraft update should push the Packers to consider adding a viable starting option. The franchise is already dealing with the offseason departures of receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Bringing in a capable target takes pressure off Kraft's return and helps offset some of the lost production.

Looking at free agency options, Jonnu Smith, David Njoku, and Darren Waller all remain available on the open market and appear viable. For Green Bay, it is at least worth exploring, given it appears that Kraft won't be ready to start the regular season.

Latest Tucker Kraft Update Should Push Packers to Sign Reinforcements

It isn't just the loss of Kraft, but also blocking tight end John FitzPatrick, who remains a free agent after suffering a torn Achilles tendon towards the end of the 2025 season. While FitzPatrick offered little offense, the veteran was playing meaningful snaps as a blocking option. This makes it clear that Musgrave is dealing with an incredibly heavy load and hasn't proven himself up to the challenge.

Signing a veteran option even this late in the offseason makes a great deal of sense. It pushes Musgrave into a role the tight end is far more suited to fill and allows Green Bay to take a bit of the pressure off Kraft as the veteran makes his way back into the lineup.

Jordan Love is at his best when he's spreading the ball around. Having Musgrave as your most capable pass-catching option to start the 2026 season in a hotly contested NFC North is far from a winning strategy.

The injury update serves as further confirmation that a move must be made ahead of the 2026 season. Whether it is a surprise trade or signing one of the remaining free agency options, it is clear that an upgrade is needed.

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