Luke Musgrave Gifted 2nd Chance After Packers' NFL Draft

Heading into the 2026 offseason, it appeared that one clear area of need for the Green Bay Packers was depth at tight end. Tucker Kraft's path back from a season-ending injury remains unclear, and backup Luke Musgrave was coming off an underwhelming season. Still, the Packers emerged from this year's draft class and have yet to make one notable addition at that spot. This is great news for Musgrave, who has now been handed a clear second chance despite struggling after Kraft's 2025 injury.

Green Bay allowed Musgrave to play a high volume of snaps due to a lack of other options, but the production was limited to 252 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. This is far from the level of production fans wanted to see from a player thrust into an important role after Kraft went on the shelf. Still, the draft showed that Green Bay's front office remains confident in the pass catcher and is content handing him another opportunity.

What is even more interesting is that John FitzPatrick was lost in free agency, and the team has yet to make a move to replace this depth. At the very least, fans expected a move of this level, bringing in a low-cost addition with an outside shot of putting pressure on Musgrave.

Instead, the Packers focused their draft assets on other areas of need, signaling a high level of belief not only in Kraft's upcoming return but in Musgrave's ability to develop as the second option.

Packers Hand Luke Musgrave a Second-Chance After Offseason Decision

For Musgrave, the frustration wasn't limited to the pass-catching performance but also his clear problems as a run blocker. Winning at the point of attack was an obvious liability and an area that must improve if the Packers are going to continue to double down on the backup.

Green Bay's offense is at its best when completely balanced and able to lean on its pass catchers to offer effort not only running routes, but also as blockers. While the effort is there from Musgrave, the execution remains incredibly elusive. The Packers need to see improvement in this area if they are going to be proven right for bringing Musgrave back as the team's primary TE2. ,

Last season's limited offensive production would be far easier to swallow if the franchise sees improvement from Musgrave in setting up the run and helping protect Jordan Love. However, any lack of development in this area, subjecting fans to more of the same, would make outside additions more likely.

For Musgrave, this is a clear second chance, but one that comes with explicit expectations and a need to show growth. Otherwise, the Packers will be forced to turn the page and admit it was a mistake not to add to the position in this year's draft class.

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