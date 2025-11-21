Packers Must Stop Josh Jacobs From Being His Worst Enemy in Week 12

There is no questioning that Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs wants back in the starting lineup ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Despite playing through an injury, Jacobs is ready to get back on the field with The Athletic's Matt Schneidman reporting the back's comments on his outlook ahead of Week 12's pivotal matchup.

"When it comes to the guys in this locker room … it’s hard for me to be able to look at somebody in they eyes and quit on ‘em or look at ‘em in they eyes and be like, ‘Man, I didn't give it everything I had for you.'" Josh Jacobs, Packers RB

This comment leaves zero question that Jacobs wants back on the field, and if it were up to the star back, he would be playing on Sunday. However, there is also the fact here that the Packers owe it to themselves and the fan base to protect star playmakers from themselves if it is deemed a risk to continue playing. Schneidman further detailed this, talking about how this week was shaping up to be a battle of Jacobs' want to get in the lineup vs. what might be better for the star in the long run.

Packers Can't Let Josh Jacobs Decide His Return

While it'd be great to have Jacobs back in the fold this weekend, the Packers can survive without the rusher. He shouldn't be needed to beat a Minnesota team that is struggling offensively and has a mistake-prone quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, who is consistently turning the ball over (two interceptions in three of the last four games).

That's without mentioning how the Vikings' run defense is among the NFL's worst, surrendering 127.0 rushing yards per game (22nd). There's no doubt that RB2 Emmanuel Wilson should be able to handle himself against the unit, and there's always a chance that the Packers can add another RB to the fold before then to help.

In other words, it's time for the Packers to protect Jacobs from himself and set its foot down on the playmaker sitting out this week. They'll be fine without him this weekend, and a fully healed RB1 will be needed down the stretch — especially if winning the NFC North is a top goal.

After the Packers take on the Vikings in Week 12, the schedule grows far more difficult with the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and Denver Broncos the next three matchups. This is a trio of teams that has every reason to give the Packers their absolute best shot, with two important divisional matchups and a Denver team that is looking to cement its place in the AFC West.

With this in mind, the right move is to give Jacobs a week off and allow time for healing before a pivotal three-game run where the Packers cannot afford to be without the back. The last thing Green Bay needs is another RB to join MarShawn Lloyd — who's still yet to play — on injured reserve.

As much as Jacobs might be against this approach, it is the only decision for head coach Matt LaFleur's team.

Keeping Jacobs in the lineup down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs is more important than an already winnable game against the Vikings. Green Bay's defense should be set up for a big week, leaving no question that this is the perfect time for Jacobs to give in and be willing to sacrifice one week to protect the future.

