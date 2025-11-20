Packers’ MarShawn Lloyd Dream Just Hit a Setback on Thursday

The Green Bay Packers' backfield is uncertain going into Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Josh Jacobs suffered a knee contusion that has his status for Sunday’s game in jeopardy, and the result could leave Emanuel Wilson or Chris Brooks taking on a significant role in a key divisional matchup.

But Packers fans may have also held out hope that MarShawn Lloyd could help them out. The oft-injured running back is close to having his 21-day practice window opened as he looks to return from a preseason groin injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur essentially slammed those hopes, though, when he confirmed that Lloyd and receiver Jayden Reed will not come back this week during his Thursday press conference.

“Generally speaking, you would open that window early in the week so we get the full benefit [of practice],” LaFleur said via The Leap’s Jason B. Hirschhorn.

Packer RB MarShawn Lloyd’s Comeback Pushed Back Another Week

LaFleur’s comments make sense as Lloyd ramps up for a potential return. The RB has not played in a football game since August, when he was injured during the Packers’ second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. To make matters even more concerning, Lloyd hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since September of 2024.

With just six carries for 15 yards to his name, Lloyd isn’t a finished product by any means. It would benefit the Packers to get him some practice reps before throwing him into a game. Going beyond the best scenario for the team, easing Lloyd back into things also makes sense, considering Green Bay may want to make sure he’s 100% healthy before he returns to the field.

Lloyd is dangerously close to having more injuries than carries at this point in his career. After suffering hip, hamstring, and ankle injuries along with a season-ending bout with appendicitis, Lloyd suffered an adductor strain in the opening weeks of training camp before getting hurt in the preseason.

With such limited experience, LaFleur might prefer using Wilson or Brooks even if Lloyd is healthy enough to practice. But Lloyd also has the most upside in the backfield after running for 820 yards and nine touchdowns and adding 13 catches for 232 yards during his final year at the University of Southern California.

Although there was some hope that Lloyd could return this week, Packers fans will have to wait a little longer, perhaps the entire 21-day practice window, to see him make his 2025 debut.

