Packers Must Steer Clear of A'Shawn Robinson If He Becomes Available

The Green Bay Packers have plenty of storylines this offseason, but one of the biggest might be in the trenches. The Packers are looking for a way to get the most out of their offensive line after last year’s makeover wound up below expectations. But there’s just as big a conversation with the defensive line, particularly at the defensive tackle position.

Devonte Wyatt was solid in the middle of the line last season, but injuries kept him from making a prolonged impact. The rest of the depth chart in Green Bay is underwhelming, leading the Packers to ponder a potential move in free agency.

One target that could be joining this year’s class is Carolina Panthers defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson. While his release is likely due to the $10.2 million in cap savings Carolina would gain with a pre-June 1 cut, it’s a line the Packers shouldn’t cast if the Panthers make the move official ahead of free agency.

Packers Can’t Take Panthers’ Bait if A’Shawn Robinson is Released

There are a lot of things the Packers could like about Robinson if he becomes available. A 10-year veteran, his addition would be a “win now” move as a player who's had a productive track record with 500 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks. Robinson is also a run-stuffer with 36 stops for the Panthers last season, and a career 6.6% missed tackle, according to Pro Football Focus, suggests he rarely misses plays.

But like many players this time of year, Robinson’s production hasn’t matched his salary. Robinson had a strong year in Carolina with 65 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. According to Over The Cap, that performance was worth $8.3 million but slightly below the $9.65 million cap number he had last season. With his cap number rising to $12.5 million in 2026, he may not be worth the money for Carolina to keep him around, leaving him in free agency.

“The Panthers would be better served moving on from the aging defensive tackle and taking the $10.5 million in immediate savings,” B/R’s Alex Kay speculated. “Doing so would allow the up-and-coming squad to pad out areas of larger concern on the roster.”

Before fans start envisioning Robinson in green and gold, he comes with some caveats. Robinson’s 63.7 PFF grade wasn’t terrible, but it was his highest number since posting a 64.4 grade with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 season. His 31 pressures on 373 pass-rushing snaps also seem like an outlier, with his 8.3% pressure rate well above his 5.8% career pressure rate.

While Robinson would make an impact on the defensive line, it may not be enough to justify the price tag he could be seeking on the open market. That number could also sneak closer to $10 million, considering how weak the defensive tackle class is, forcing the Packers to allocate more money to Robinson and less to their other needs.

