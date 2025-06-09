Packers Must Sign Young DB With the Newfound Cap Space After Jaire Alexander Release

On Monday morning, the Green Bay Packers ended the Jaire Alexander drama. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers are releasing Alexander today.

The #Packers are releasing star CB Jaire Alexander today, sources say. pic.twitter.com/62YSryGYE4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2025

According to Over the Cap, Alexander's release opens up $17.1 million in cap space for Green Bay. Therefore, they now have more than $46 million to spend before the season to fill any remaining roster holes.

Although most of the big-name free agents are gone at this point in the offseason, there are still a few recognizable names available. These names include the likes of Kennan Allen, Jadeveon Clowney, and Asante Samuel Jr. While Green Bay no longer needs to add to their receiver room, they could use another pass rusher or cornerback.

That is why the Packers should consider adding Asante Samuel Jr. as soon as possible.

Packers Must Sign Asante Samuel Jr. After Releasing Jaire Alexander

In 2021, the Los Angeles Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with the 47th pick in the second round. Since then, the 25-year-old has proven to be a playmaker in the secondary. Over his first four seasons, he has recorded 176 tackles, 37 pass deflections, and six interceptions.

Furthermore, Samuel Jr. had his best season in coverage in 2023, recording a 75.6 grade in pass coverage, according to PFF. Unfortunately, like Alexander, Samuel Jr. has dealt with injuries, which is likely why he's still available. Last year, he was placed on injured reserve after four games due to a shoulder injury.

Prior to that, Samuel Jr. had only missed five games in his rookie season due to a concussion. That said, it was reported in the middle of May that the reason Samuel Jr. is still on the open market is that he had neck surgery in April.

While that's an important factor in this discussion, Green Bay should still get a deal done with Samuel Jr. after officially moving on from Alexander. Even if Samuel Jr. isn’t ready for mandatory minicamp (June 10-12), he should be good to go by training camp, and the upside he brings to the secondary makes him worth the wait

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: