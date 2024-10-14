Packers Must Cut Rookie After He Burned Them Again in Week 6
By Joe Summers
The Packers destroyed the Cardinals in Week 6, picking up a 34-13 victory that showcased how good Green Bay can be yet simultaneously displayed the roster's biggest weakness.
Rookie kicker Braydon Narveson's struggles are nothing new. Even still, he reached a new low on Sunday after missing a 44-yard kick. He's now missed five field goals in six games and fans are justifiably demanding his release.
This is a team that should have Super Bowl expectations. Countless playoff games come down to whether or not your kicker is reliable and Narveson has proven he's incapable of handling the pressure at this stage.
Packers K Brayden Narveson Misses Yet Another Field Goal
The best kickers in the NFL typically make close to 85% of their kicks. Narveson is dramatically below that number. If Green Bay doesn't make a move soon, it's easy to imagine him costing the team in a pivotal matchup.
Even the most casual of scrolls through social media show a disgusted group of fans recognizing the problems this rookie presents. To Narveson's credit, he's made every extra point he's attempted, but his consistent misses need to be nixed before it's too late.
It seems that Matt LaFleur recognizes this. The Packers have consistently worked out other kickers yet always sided with Narveson, though it's hard to argue he has a place on this team moving forward.
If Green Bay doesn't made a move in the near future, it can only mean that Narveson is showing something in practice that he's not in games. Every missed field goal this season has been pushed to the right. That's theoretically correctible but at this point in the season, the Packers should exhibit limited patience.
Narveson may have a bright future in the NFL. Through six weeks, it's obvious that future shouldn't be with this organization.
More Green Bay Packers News: