Brayden Narveson Should Be Concerned After Latest Packers Workout News
By Jovan Alford
Green Bay Packers’ rookie kicker Brayden Narveson hasn’t had an easy first five games to start his NFL career.
Narveson, who was claimed off waivers by Green Bay from the Tennessee Titans at the end of the preseason, has made 10-of-14 field goals and 12-of-12 extra points. The former Tennessee kicker did well in his lone opportunity in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, making a 46-yard field goal in the first half.
Green Bay was excited to see Narveson make a 40-plus-yard field goal, which he’s struggled with this season (4-of-7). However, the Packers want to see some consistency from the rookie kicker before making a decision one way or the other.
Nonetheless, the Packers are still doing due diligence by working out prospective kickers. Last week, Green Bay worked out former New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland. And to start this week, the Packers brought in former Los Angeles Rams kicker Tanner Brown for a tryout, per Howard Balzer.
Brown was among five players that were in Green Bay for a tryout. The 24-year-old kicker was released by the Rams last week after he was signed to the practice squad in September. Los Angeles initially waived Brown in August as he lost the kicking competition to rookie Joshua Karty.
Brown was a solid kicker in college in his final two years at Oklahoma State. He made 88.6 percent (39-of-44) of his field goals at Oklahoma St., including an efficient 22-of-23 (95.7) in 2022.
The Packers did not sign Brown after his tryout on Monday, so that’s a good sign for Narveson heading into Week 6. However, he needs to have another strong performance against Arizona on Sunday.
More Packers news and analysis: