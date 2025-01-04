Packers Must Bench Struggling Defender for Playoffs
The Green Bay Packers are 11-5 going into the last week of the regular season. They were able to clinch a playoff spot after a commanding 34-0 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 16. For the second straight year with Jordan Love at the helm, the Packers will be in the postseason.
Green Bay will either be the sixth or seventh seed in the NFC, depending on how the Week 18 games transpire.
In the first round, they will travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles if they land the No. 7 seed. If they are the sixth seed, they will play either the Los Angeles Rams or the winner of the NFC South (Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Atlanta Falcons).
The games will be ultra-important and critical, which means there's no room for error. When the playoffs kick off, the Packers should bench defensive tackle T.J. Slaton.
Slaton is one of multiple players along the defensive line who gets consistent snaps. The 27-year-old is third among defensive tackles in total snaps this season (410), logging at least 40% of snaps in seven games.
Those are a lot of plays, and the Florida product hasn't produced at a high level with these reps. Across 16 games, Slaton has 27 total tackles, one TFL, and one sack. Per PFF, he has a 43.1 overall grade (190th among 218 eligible defensive tackles) and a 42.0 run defense grade (174th among 218 eligible defensive tackles).
He fails to get in the backfield consistently (13 pressures) and isn't impactful in the run game.
They should give Karl Brooks more snaps instead. The Bowling Green product has compiled 20 tackles, three TFLs, and 3.5 sacks this season. He also has 23 total pressures and 16 hurries. The 24-year-old still outsnapped Slaton 417-410, but he needs an uptick in plays. Brooks has done more with his opportunities. He has three straight games playing in at least 40% of snaps, and that needs to continue.
If the Packers want to have an extended run in the postseason, Slaton needs to get benched.
