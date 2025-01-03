4 Highest-Paid Packers Not Performing Up to Contract Standards
The Green Bay Packers, much like any business, expect returns on their investments. It’s a blunt way to talk about human beings, but it’s the harsh reality of the NFL. Contracts are awarded not for past accomplishments but for expected future contributions, and when those expectations aren’t met, the scrutiny inevitably follows.
This season, several of Green Bay’s highest-paid players have failed to deliver on their hefty contracts. These are the players the Packers are counting on to anchor their success, and their underperformance isn’t just disappointing—it’s actively hurting the team.
Here are the four highest-paid Packers who haven’t lived up to their contracts in 2024.
1. Kenny Clark
Kenny Clark carries the highest cap hit on the Packers this season at $26.365 million. For years, he’s been the backbone of Green Bay’s defensive line, a consistent force capable of dominating the trenches. Unfortunately, in 2024, Clark’s play has fallen far short of the lofty standard he’s set for himself.
Make no mistake—Clark is one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the NFL. His three Pro Bowl selections could easily be more, and the absence of an All-Pro nod on his résumé feels downright criminal. But this season, Clark hasn’t come close to living up to his reputation.
His Pro Football Focus grade of 59.6 is the lowest of his career, a significant drop from his previous worst of 66.4 in 2022. Among 125 eligible interior defensive linemen, Clark ranks a middling 56th—a far cry from his usual spot among the league’s elite.
The struggles are across the board. Against the run, Clark has been uncharacteristically ineffective, missing 10.3 percent of his tackle opportunities—the third-worst rate of his career. As a pass rusher, the drop-off has been even more stark. He’s managed just 11 pressures and one sack through 17 weeks, both on pace to be career lows.
For a player with the highest cap hit on the roster, these numbers are glaring. Green Bay depends on Clark not just for his production but as a tone-setter for the entire defense. This season, however, he’s been a shadow of the disruptor he’s known to be, leaving the Packers with a major question mark in the heart of their defensive line.