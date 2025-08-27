Packers Move in Complete New QB Direction with Backup Signing

While Malik Willis was expected to be the primary backup to Jordan Love once Week 1 rolled around for the Green Bay Packers, there was a great deal of uncertainty about what the rest of the quarterback room would look like once the preseason came to an end.

Following the news that both Sean Clifford and Tyler Elgersma were released by the franchise, the Packers' plans for that QB3 slot were even less clear than before. It did not take long for Brian Gutenkunst and the rest of the brain trust in Green Bay's front office to lock in on their man, though.

Former Arizona Cardinals fifth-round pick Clayton Tune has signed with the Packers and will join the team's practice squad.

Packers Move in Complete New QB Direction with Clayton Tune Signing

After a standout collegiate career at the University of Houston, the Cardinals selected QB Clayton Tune with the No. 139 overall selection in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. While Tune has only seen limited action in the NFL since being drafted by Arizona, he has proven to be more than capable of running an offense after throwing for nearly 12,000 yards and over 100 touchdowns in college.

The fact of the matter is that Tune was never going to be more than a backup with the Cardinals as long as Kyler Murray was healthy and available to play. With the addition of veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett to the fold in Arizona, the Cardinals' coaching staff came to the decision that Tune's services were no longer needed.

Now, he joins a Packers roster that has two veterans ahead of him on the depth chart. There is a prime opportunity for Tune in Green Bay, however, which surely helped him conclude that this was a destination he'd benefit from being in.

Willis will be the QB2 for the Packers this coming season; that is a certainty. He can enter free agency after the 2025 campaign; however, so Tune could very well be auditioning this year to get the inside track on winning that job come next season.

What the 26-year-old QB does with that opportunity, though, is anyone's guess.

