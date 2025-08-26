Packers Make Emphatic QB Statement on Roster Cutdown Day

The NFL's annual 53-man roster deadline is here, and the Green Bay Packers haven't wasted any time shrinking head coach Matt LaFleur's squad for the 2025 season. Players like wideout Mecole Hardman and linebacker Isaiah Simmons were among the early cuts, and the Packers' roster-trimming moves continued with a shake-up to their quarterback room.

The #Packers waived QBs Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma, per sources.



That leaves just Jordan Love -- who is expected to be ready for Week 1 -- and Malik Willis on the roster as of now. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2025

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers are waiving quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma as part of their roster cuts. The signal-calling duo was competing for the QB3 job behind Jordan Love and Malik Willis, but Green Bay's decision makes it clear they won't settle at the third spot on the depth chart, especially with such a capable QB2 in Willis entrenched.

Packers Make Statement by Cutting QBs Sean Clifford, Taylor Elgersma

There's always a chance that the Packers could re-sign Clifford and/or Elgersma to the practice squad should they clear waivers. At the same time, the tandem has a lot to prove to Green Bay's coaching staff if they want to find themselves in the emergency QB role.

Clifford, 27, has been with the Pack since he was drafted 149th overall out of Penn State in 2023. The former Nittany Lions QB was the Packers' go-to practice squad arm last season, but his preseason performance clearly left LaFleur thinking that Clifford still isn't good enough to received a guaranteed spot.

In three exhibition outings this month, Clifford completed only 9-of-17 (52.9%) passing attempts for 44 yards and a 58.7 passer rating. He also picked up 56.7 offense and 50.2 passing grades on Pro Football Focus, which makes for his worst preseason performance of the last three summers.

Meanwhile, Elgersma — who signed with Green Bay as an undrafted rookie this offseason — didn't convince LaFleur that he deserves third-string duties either. The ex-Wilfrid Laurier QB went 16-of-23 (69.6%) in the pocket for 166 yards, one TD pass, and a 104.6 passer rating, but his 54.4 offense and 54.8 passing grades on PFF don't do much to set him apart from Clifford.

Willis set the standard of what a Packers backup QB should look like last season, which is likely why Clifford and Elgersma are on the outside looking in. Perhaps Green Bay will roll the dice on Elgersma again if they can get him back on the practice squad; however, the ship has likely sailed on Clifford, whose ceiling was potentially defined with his lackluster preseason showing.

For now, the Packers will head into the 2025 regular season with Love and Willis as their lone QBs, leaving time to tell if they'll add another arm before Week 1.

