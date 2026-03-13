Packers Just Missed Perfect Opportunity to Light a Fire Under MarShawn Lloyd

The Green Bay Packers’ backfield is sure to have a different look next season, especially if they decide to add competition for MarShawn Lloyd. While Josh Jacobs is locked in for another year as the starter in Green Bay, Emanuel Wilson's departure to the Seattle Seahawks opens a roster spot that the Packers could use to challenge Lloyd after two injury-plagued seasons.

Unfortunately for the Packers, they may have watched an opportunity pass them by. According to Zac Stevens of DVNR, the Broncos are re-signing Jaleel McLaughlin to a one-year contract just a few weeks after declining to place a tender on him before the start of free agency.

With McLaughlin presumably finding a dry market after that decision, the Packers were caught sitting on their hands and will have to look for another way to find competition for Lloyd.

Packers Watch Jaleel McLaughlin Return to Broncos in Free Agency

McLaughlin would have been a strong choice to compete with Lloyd, considering his penchant for big plays.



The Youngstown State product posted an official time of 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash during his pro day in 2023 and has a career average of 4.8 yards per carry over his first three seasons. While he only has 226 career carries, he’s also brought an explosive element when he gets the ball in his hands with 34 carries of 10 yards or more and 11 breakaway runs on designed plays of 15 yards or more, according to Pro Football Focus.

That type of explosiveness would have made McLaughlin a good challenger for Lloyd, who's made one regular-season appearance since being drafted 88th overall nearly two years ago.



Lloyd ran his 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and ripped off 53 runs of 10 yards or more and 34 breakaway runs during his three-year collegiate career. With plays like a 33-yard reception during a Week 2 preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts last summer, Lloyd should be a strong complement to Jacobs, but he hasn’t been able to stay on the field.

Packers fans can almost recite Lloyd’s injury history by heart at this point. He battled hip, hamstring, and ankle injuries before a bout of appendicitis ended his rookie season. A groin pull kept him out of the Packers’ first preseason game, but he suffered a hamstring injury the following week and had a setback last December that kept him out for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

While the Packers may still believe in Lloyd’s talent, they can’t trust him to stay healthy, which is why they should consider adding competition. With McLaughlin off the board, the Packers could turn their attention to another free agent, such as Jerome Ford, Brian Robinson, or former Green Bay RB AJ Dillon.



The Packers could also wait until the draft to avoid losing a stash of 2027 compensation picks acquired via multiple free-agent departures this offseason.

Whatever they decide, the Packers can’t watch candidates like McLaughlin pass them by and need to protect themselves if Lloyd lets them down in 2026.

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