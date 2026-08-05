Packers' Aaron Banks might be laying his own bed with OL comments

For the second time in as many seasons, injuries threaten to hurt Aaron Banks' performance. The Green Bay Packers hoped that the veteran guard would provide a sturdy punch in the interior of the offensive line, but that was rarely the case last season.

Then, he began training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list again this year. It might not be a serious situation, and was activated shortly after, but the mere fact that he's not fully healthy at this point in the offseason is frustrating.

Banks was banged up and didn't play well last season. That's why, of all people, he probably should be the last to talk about the offensive line's potential, knowing that the fans will hold his words against him if he struggles again next season.

Aaron Banks says the Green Bay Packers can have the best offensive line

“We could be the best offensive line in the league,” Banks said, per Carson Fowler.

Of course, technically, everything's possible. In theory, Jordan Love could pass for 10,000 yards, 100 touchdowns and zero picks, Josh Jacobs could run for 6,000 yards, and the defense could average 20.0 sacks and 10 interceptions per game. That's not how reality works.

The reality of the matter is that the Packers' offensive line will be a major concern to start the season, and plenty of that has to do with Banks, whose 53.5 Pro Football Focus grade ranked 64th among 81 eligible guards. He was even worse in pass-blocking grade (52.2, No. 68).

Banks is signed to a $77 million deal. He gave up 27 total pressures, including three quarterback hits and two sacks, and was called for four penalties. More importantly, he couldn't create any sort of running lanes for Josh Jacobs, who was constantly hit at or behind the line of scrimmage.

With Elgton Jenkins and Rasheed Walker no longer in the picture, Banks will be one of the team's most experienced guys in the trenches. He'll also have to take some pressure off the ever-struggling Jordan Morgan, his partner in crime on the left side of the line.

Banks has never been a star, but he was far better than what he showed last season. Perhaps he was just hurt and can bounce back now that he's back to full strength. But if that's not the case, he's already set a high standard to be measured against, and the fans will hold it against him if he doesn't put his money where his mouth is.