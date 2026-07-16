Packers might be powerless to solve their most dangerous weakness in 2026

The Green Bay Packers didn't do much to bolster their roster this offseason. In fact, it might be hard to make a case for this team being better than last year's, even with a healthy Micah Parsons returning at one point.

This team has plenty of talent on both sides of the field, and they should be considered a contender. Then again, they didn't do much to address their most glaring offensive need from last season, and it may have only gotten worse.

The Packers' new-look offensive line raises more questions than answers. As such, it's not much of a surprise to see Football Insights revealing that unit ranked No. 27 ahead of the season, with some outlets ranking them as low as No. 30.

Offensive Line preseason composite ranks, featuring former Browns Scout @sdiben90NFL pic.twitter.com/uU19wzFvXz — Football Insights 📊 (@fball_insights) July 7, 2026

The Green Bay Packers' offensive line can be a huge liability in 2026

Rasheed Walker's departure left a big void at left tackle. For the first time in his young career, Jordan Morgan will finally play the same position he played in college, stepping up as Jordan Love's blindside protector.

On paper, that should help finally figure things out after years of struggling in the interior of the line. That said, there are no guarantees that will be the case, and he still needs to prove that he can hold his ground against pro-level competition.

Then, with Elgton Jenkins gone, Sean Rhyan will anchor the middle of the line at center. He played great in a small sample size last season after Jenkins got hurt, but again, he's far from a proven option at the position.

If that wasn't worrisome enough, Aaron Banks was one of the primary liabilities on the team last season, to the point he was a cut candidate. He's still on the team, and he has plenty of catching up to do in his second year at Lambeau Field, especially in terms of run-blocking.

The Zach Tom-Anthony Belton gauntlet on the right side of the line provides some continuity and clarity, though Tom missed some time with an injury last season. If they stay healthy, the right side of the line will clearly be the strongest one.

The Packers desperately need to get the running game going in 2026. Josh Jacobs got hit at or behind the line of scrimmage in most of his carries, and with Matt LaFleur's apparent reluctance to let Jordan Love cook, not being able to open running lanes can be a catastrophe to this team.

General manager Brian Gutekunst had multiple opportunities to address that issue in the offseason, and it feels like the front office is overrating the roster. That approach could doom this team again in 2026.