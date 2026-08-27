Packers might be forced to make risky Keisean Nixon decision

The Green Bay Packers entered the offseason with one significant defensive concern. Micah Parsons' injury was obviously a huge talking point, but he was still expected to be back on the field sooner rather than later.

The cornerback situation, on the other hand, was a different story. Carrington Valentine and Nate Hobbs left plenty to be desired, to the point they didn't even bring the latter back. The former is still fighting for his roster life.

However, he's not the only starting cornerback who may not be on the team past August 30's roster-cut deadline. According to ESPN insider Rob Demovsky, the Packers could also look to offload Keisean Nixon.

The Packers may part ways with Keisean Nixon

“If there is going to be a high-profile move on cutdown day, it would be Nixon,” wrote Demovsky. “Perhaps the Packers will try to trade him or release him.”

Nixon hasn't done himself any favors this offseason. The Packers looked the other way after he gave up 656 receiving yards and six touchdowns on a 64.4 percent completion last season. Then, he pushed his luck a bit too much.

Not only has he been reluctant to contribute on special teams, where he's a former All-Pro, but he doesn't seem too happy after taking snaps with the second-team defense. The lack of self-awareness for a player who's much better as a returner than in coverage might be his demise.

Nixon is pushing to get a big-money contract extension. Seattle Seahawks star Devon Witherspoon just reset the cornerback market with a record $32 million a year, with Denzel Ward right behind him at $31.1 million.

Needless to say, giving Nixon anything close to that figure would be a gargantuan mistake for the Packers. Instead, cutting ties with him would result in a $5 million cap save, regardless of whether he's cut or traded, according to Over The Cap.

Of course, the Packers probably won't move on from both Nixon and Valentine; that's too risky, and Nixon is the most experienced and proven of the two. But given Nixon's attitude and cap hit, general manager Brian Gutekunst might have a rather easy decision to make pretty soon.

The Packers struck gold with rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse. They don't usually put too much on their rookies' plates, but he looks ahead of schedule and might be in for a big role right out of the gate.

They also signed a serviceable and criminally underrated veteran in Benjamin St-Juste, who might also make a strong push to start. The table is set, and with other cornerback-needy teams always keeping an eye out in the market, Nixon might be someone else's problem pretty soon.