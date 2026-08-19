Keisean Nixon's dreadful week may have him on thin ice with Packers

The Green Bay Packers entered the offseason with glaring concerns about their cornerback situation. They let Nate Hobbs go, signed Benjamin St-Juste, and drafted Brandon Cisse to address those concerns.

However, the headaches didn't stop there. Keisean Nixon is entering the final year of his $18 million contract, and he believes he's done more than enough to secure another payday. There was even speculation that he might hold out.

While that wasn't the case, the veteran CB hasn't done himself any favors in the last week. He didn't seem to enjoy getting snaps with the second team in training camp, but he didn't help his case with his sloppy performance in the preseason opener.

Keisean Nixon needs the Packers more than they need him

Nixon was on the field for 19 defensive snaps in the ugly loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He gave up one completion and missed an easy tackle for a 24-yard gain, once again struggling to contain big plays, just like he did last season.

Of course, it makes sense that he's angry about splitting reps with the second team, and he has every right to believe he's entitled to some long-term financial security. That said, the tape and the numbers don't match his attitude and aspirations.

He's coming off giving up a 64.4 successful catch rate last season. He gave up 656 receiving yards, a whopping six touchdowns, 11.6 yards per reception, and a passer rating of 105.1. To add insult to injury, he doesn't seem to want to play on special teams, where he brings the most value and was actually a two-time All-Pro.

Packers rookie Brandon Cisse is turning heads. They're usually patient with first-year players, but given how poorly the cornerbacks performed last season, all veterans should feel the heat right now, including Nixon.

New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon should hold no allegiances to previous starters, and whoever is at their best should get the nod, regardless of experience, pedigree, or contract aspirations. This is a ruthless business, and everything is earned, not given.

Nixon has run his mouth a bit too much since the contract saga began, and one would expect him to walk the walk after talking the talk. That wasn't the case in the first dress rehearsal, and with an up-and-down camp and a rising star threatening to take the field early and often, it's up to him to prove why the Packers should give him another deal.

So far, he's done little to help his case.