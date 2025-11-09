Packers' Micah Parsons Trade Includes a Twist No One Saw Coming

When the Green Bay Packers acquired star pass rusher Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys before the start of the 2025 regular season, fans were surprised that they only had to give up veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks to get the job done.

The trade seemed too good to be true, especially considering the caliber of player Parsons is, despite the star pass rusher needing a new contract. On Sunday, we found out that there was another twist to the blockbuster trade that could force Green Bay’s hands, if they ever thought about moving on from the superstar pass rusher.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Parsons’ trade from the Cowboys to the Packers included “a poison pill,” which prevents Green Bay from moving him to another NFC East team (e.g., the Philadelphia Eagles) in the foreseeable future.

In the unlikely event that the Packers decided to part ways with Parsons and send him back to the NFC East, they would owe the Cowboys their first-round pick in 2028. However, Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire points out that Green Bay’s 2028 first-round pick is locked and can’t be moved until 2027, when the conditions expire.

Packers Can’t Send Micah Parsons Back to NFC East, Thanks to Trade Stipulation

Given that the Packers gave Parsons a mega four-year, $186 million contract extension to help finalize the trade, it's highly unlikely Green Bay would be ready or even think about moving the star defender anytime soon.

Over the next three years, Parsons’ cap hits are $19.2 million (2026), $26.8 million (2027), and $42.2 million (2028), per Spotrac. He has a potential out in 2029 before his cap hit skyrockets to a massive $73.7 million in 2029.

Thus far, the Packers’ trade with Parsons has worked out tremendously well. He has racked up 20 quarterback pressures, 14 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks across eight games. He also entered Sunday as the No. 2 exterior defender on Pro Football Focus when it comes to pass rushing (92.6) and overall defense (92.0).

His presence alone on Green Bay’s defense has helped out a guy like Rashan Gary, who had a total of 7.5 sacks in 17 games last season. This season, Gary is on pace to have a career year, as he already has 7.5 sacks and we’re only in Week 10.

If Parsons continues on this trajectory, there’s no way the Packers will consider moving him, as he could be the key to getting to their ultimate goal, winning the Super Bowl. That being said, the Cowboys would love to see the Packers’ front office slip up and move him, but the odds of that happening are slim to none.

