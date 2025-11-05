Future Packers 1st-Round Pick May End Up Changing Hands in Near-Future

The Green Bay Packers' trade for Micah Parsons grew just a bit more interesting over this year's trade deadline. Green Bay sent Kenny Clark and first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027 in exchange for Parsons, who would quickly become the league's highest-paid non-quarterback. Now, one of the draft picks that the Packers sent to the Dallas Cowboys could be changing hands yet again.

During Tuesday's trade deadline, the Cowboys pulled off a blockbuster that landed New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and defensive lineman Mazi Smith.

With that being said, it turns out that the first-round pick that the Jets are going to receive could be the Cowboys' own pick or the 2027 first-rounder that the Packers sent in exchange for Parsons. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, this will be determined at the end of next season, with the higher of the two picks being owned by the Jets.

Given the directions that the Packers and Cowboys are trending in, it isn't hard to figure out that selection will likely be Green Bay's old pick.

Packers' Micah Parsons Trade Is Back in Headlines

Green Bay has built a deep roster that has young and improving talent on both sides of the ball. Add in a stabilizing coaching staff, and it becomes clear why the Packers were willing to give up two future first-round selections for a difference-maker like Parsons. While it remains a hefty price, there is no question that the Packers would pull the trigger again if they could turn back time.

It also helps that Parsons has looked fantastic while the Cowboys are already trading one of the Packers' first-rounders when one could argue that the former team needs all the youth it can get. It is typical that a poorly run organization would opt to trade away Parsons only to use part of the package to add a lesser defender along the defensive line.

While this is not a slight at the supremely talented Williams, it is the obvious reality when compared against one of the most talented edge rushers the league has seen.

With that said, how the Parsons trade is going to age is years away from being truly decided. However, the Cowboys' giving one of the first-round selections to the Jets is unquestionably going to help the deal age in the Packers' favor. If Williams ends up being a bust or Dallas whiffs on its other draft stock, that sentiment will be even truer.

The Cowboys' decision is simply further proof that this is a team going in all the wrong directions. This is a win-now move from a team with three victories in nine weeks, illustrating that owner Jerry Jones has no idea what he's doing. Nevertheless, the Packers won't complain if the Cowboys keep making fools of themselves, regardless of which pick ends up going to the Jets in the end.

