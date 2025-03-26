Packers Considering WR Who Has Underdelivered on Pre-Draft Circuit

The Green Bay Packers have one of the youngest wide receiver rooms in the NFL. While that's not inherently a bad thing, it becomes problematic when no one establishes themselves as a dominant No.1 receiver. Many fans and even some players believe that's the situation Green Bay finds itself in.

However, if you asked the Packers organization, they would likely say that Jayden Reed is that guy. As a result of these differing views, many fans are clamoring for Green Bay to draft a receiver early this year. It does seem like the front office has heard the outcry from fans and players, as they have set up a top-30 visit with a wide receiver. Unfortunately, though, it's not one of the top prospects.

According to Texas Longhorns reporter C.J. Vogel, the Green Bay Packers are set to host Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond on a top-30 visit next month. Although Bond was an exciting prospect entering the combine, his measurables were a letdown. Even so, he will still impact the game for Green Bay.

#Texas WR Isaiah Bond has a set of 30 Visits set in the next month.



• Atlanta Falcons

• Chicago Bears

• Green Bay Packers

• Los Angeles Rams



Ran 4.34 and jumper 34.0” at the Pro Day this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/KFtOVpkGBe — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) March 25, 2025

Packers Set to Meet With Isaiah Bond

At the combine, Bond measured in at 5'11', 180 pounds, 8.5-inch hands (14th percentile) 30.5-inch arms (22nd percentile)) and he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash (80th percentile). Besides his speed, the two most notable measurables are his hands and arms.

Having small hands makes it difficult to catch contested passes. While having shorter arms means it's more difficult to release off the line of scrimmage. Nevertheless, Bond was still very effective in college.

In 2024, Bond recorded 34 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns with the Longhorns. While his overall production wasn't eye-popping, his 15.9 yards per catch showcased his big-play ability. Due to the threat of his speed, Texas deployed the 20-year-old receiver as a decoy a lot.

The year prior at Alabama, Bond caught 48 passes for 668 yards and four touchdowns. While his yards per catch was two yards down in 2023 at 13.9, that's still impressive.

The 20-year-old may not be the dominant receiver fans want. Yet, given Christian Watson's injury history, drafting a replacement for him is a smart move. Seeing as Bleacher Report currently projects him as a third-round pick, fans shouldn't be too upset if he's Green Bay's selection in that range.

