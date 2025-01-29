Packers Meet With Senior Bowl Standout Who'd Be Perfect Draft Pick
The 2025 NFL draft scouting process officially began on Tuesday with practices for the Reese's Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl. Among the position groups the Green Bay Packers organization and their fans are keeping an eye on the defensive line. In particular, the Packers need to look at adding to their interior.
This past season, Green Bay's defensive tackles struggled to make an impact in games. According to PFF, veteran Kenny Clark ended the 2024 season with one sack and 28 QB hurries, while Devonte Wyatt recorded 3.5 sacks and 24 QB hurries. T.J. Slaton added one sack and ten QB hurries as the third defensive tackle. The lack of disruption up the middle makes it easier for opposing quarterbacks to pick defenses apart.
That said, it seems that the Packers are interested in one of the top defensive tackles at the senior bowl. According to Easton Butler of Packers report for 24/7 sports, the Packers met with Ole Miss defensive tackle Walker Nolan after Tuesday's practice.
Packers Rumors: Packers Show Interest in Ole Miss Defensive Tackle Walker Nolan
Nolan began his colligate career at Texas A&M in 2022. As a freshman, Nolan started four games but played in ten, recording 29 tackles, three TFLs, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one sack. In his sophomore campaign, Nolan played in 12 games, gathering 37 tackles, nine TFLs, and four sacks.
Following the 2023 season, Nolan entered the transfer portal as one of the top players available and chose to attend Ole Miss. In 2024, Nolan recorded 48 tackles, 14 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries. A breakout season like Nolan had in 2024 created a lot of buzz about his draft stock.
Early scouting reports on Nolan seem to point at him being ready to start quickly in his NFL career. According to Bleacher Report, Nolan has a good pop with his hands in the run game and has a good base when taking on blocks, making it hard to move him on combo and double-team blocks. However, he is not great at shedding blocks in the run game.
Pass-rushing-wise, Nolan has an effective bull rush and is a quick and aggressive penetrator. Despite that, Nolan has trouble keeping his pad level down and doesn't possess a strong second-pass rush move.
Nevertheless, the upside Nolan has is worthy of him being a Packer. Luckily, it seems like the Packers realized this and are strongly considering drafting him, given that Green Bay selected nine players from the Senior Bowl in 2024.