Packers Meet with Injury-Prone Pass-Rusher About Potential Deal

The Green Bay Packers have understandably been focused on improving the supplementary components of their roster in order to take a leap in the NFC in 2025. A strong foundation has been laid for the youngest team in the NFL, but in order to overcome teams like the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles, greater talent is needed in the margins.

General manager Brian Gutekunst made several shrewd moves over the last several months, notably drafting Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round of the NFL Draft.

This is a team positioned for success, yet Gutekunst wisely wants to leave no stone unturned. That's led to one new visit for an oft-injured player who has shown promise in limited playing time.

#Packers hosted Amare Barno for a visit — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 30, 2025

Packers Host Injury-Prone LB Amare Barno for Visit During Training Camp

As reported by NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Green Bay brought in linebacker Amare Barno for a visit on Wednesday. Originally a sixth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2022 out of Virginia Tech, Barno spent three years there, though he was placed on both the injured reserve and PUP (physically unable to perform) lists twice in his brief career.

When he's been on the field, however, Barno has been a solid rotational piece and valuable special teams contributor. He was in for at least 58% of special teams snaps in his last two years in Carolina, notching 28 total tackles while adding a sack on defense for good measure.

Still just 26 years old, Barno still has untapped potential, making him an intriguing back-end option to complement the Packers' defense and forgotten third. He led the ACC in tackles for loss (16) in 2020 as a Hokie, compiling 6.5 sacks as one of the better pass-rushing weapons in the conference. If his health checks out, there's room for growth.

These are the types of swings that winning teams must take. Finding value in the margins can prove to be the difference, especially for a team like Green Bay that's struggled with the linebacker position and on special teams.

At this point, there's no indication that the Packers intend to sign Barno. If the visit went well, though, he could become an intriguing addition with the preseason getting underway soon. Even if things don't work out between the two sides, it's wise of the organization to at least evaluate Barno to determine if he could positively contribute to the team in 2025.

