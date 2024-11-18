Packers May Have Saved Struggling Coach's Job With Week 11 Win
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers came away with an improbable win in Week 11 over the Chicago Bears to extend their winning streak over bitter rivals to 11 games. Despite sitting in third place in the NFC North, the Packers are on their way to their second straight postseason appearance.
The win on Sunday came on a last-second block on Chicago's 46-yard field goal attempt. Finding different ways to win in games you don't play particularly well is what Super Bowl contenders do.
The block by second-year defender Karl Brooks shows how dialed in the Packers are on all fronts. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia reportedly prepared the team all week for the moment, identifying a key weakness in the Bears' kicking protection, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.
Packers' Improbable FG Block Should Save Rich Bisaccia's Job
This will serve as a major confidence boost for Bisaccia and the special teams. Ever since he was hired in the 2022 offseason, the Packers' special teams were considered a weak link for the team. In Rick Gosselin's special teams rankings, Green Bay ranked 22nd in his first season and 29th last season. Kicking has been an issue throughout his tenure.
Some Packers fans were calling for a change in the coaching staff involving Bisaccia. Yet, the moment on Sunday showed how well-prepared the team was in a big moment. This should buy him some time and act as a turning point for the rest of his Packers tenure.