Packers Coach Makes Shocking Reveal About Blocked FG to Beat Bears
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers' impressive ten-game winning streak over their bitter rivals was on the verge of coming to an end on Sunday afternoon. The Chicago Bears, down one point with three seconds left, were gearing up for their accurate kicker, Cairo Santos to kick a game-winning 46-yard field goal.
Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and defensive tackle Karl Brooks had other plans. The second-year defender snuck between two Bears guards, Matt Pryor and Larry Borom, to block the kick and seal the win for the Packers.
In addition to the win, this must have felt especially good for the coaching staff and the special teams, who reportedly specifically identified this weakness in the Bears' kicking protection. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that Bisaccia told the team that he expected them to get their first blocked kick of the season against Chicago.
The Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said after the game that the "inside at the guards" was a weakness for the Bears. Star rusher Josh Jacobs confirmed the conversations Bisaccia had with the team all week, as the experienced assistant coach identified Brooks and T.J. Slaton as potential candidates for the block.
"I don’t know if he gonna want me to say what he said, but he said this was the week. He said he would be very disappointed if we didn’t get one this week."- Josh Jacobs on Rich Bisaccia
This was not only a much-needed win for the Packers in a game they struggled, but it's also a huge victory for Rich Bisaccia. The special teams have been a constant issue over the last two years and helping the Packers secure this win will boost the confidence of the unit as a whole.
"Rich said to our team last night, ‘I will not understand if we come out of this game without a block, whether field goal or PAT."- Packers HC Matt LaFleur
This is how good teams win. Even when they have no business of winning a game, they find a way. That can only be a positive sign for the Packers' chances of making the Super Bowl this season.