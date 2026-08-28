Packers secret path to NFC North stability revealed by an unlikely source

Since the Green Bay Packers have been a part of the NFC North (founded in 2002) there is no question the team has been the class of the division. The Packers have won 12 division titles doubling up on the next closest team pointing to just how dominant the franchise has been. There has been a consistent theme as well with the Packers being a part of the NFC playoff picture seemingly every season for the better part of two decades. Looking for the reason behind the team's greatness is truly simplistic.

CBS Sports pointed out the reason, tweeting out a graphic of each division rival's list of Week 1 starting quarterbacks since the 2026 season. Minnesota leads the way with 17 different answers while the Packers have had a grand total of three in Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and Jordan Love. Green Bay's path to divisional dominance can really be boiled down as simply as pointing out the incredible stability at the quarterback position.

Not one team in the division has had anywhere close to this level of consistency. Detroit is the closest to the Packers having nine Week 1 starters since 1993. However, the Lions rank at the very bottom when it comes to division titles.

For those wondering, Chicago has had 14 different Week 1 starters, with very few notable names included in this lineup. It speaks to why the Bears have been so far out of reasonable contention in recent years and why the fanbase feels so emboldened after the step forward Caleb Williams has taken.

Packers Secret to Divsion Domination Revealed with One Simple Graphic

It should be noted here that the reason why CBS Sports chose the Week 1 stat was to avoid the injuries that have plagued all the teams at times over the last three decades. Still, it is telling that since Week 1 in 1993, there have been only three starters, with each of them being top shelf franchise quarterback whose talent is more than capable of pushing the Packers to a Super Bowl.

Favre and Rodgers both won a Super Bowl with Green Bay and played at a level that promised the Packers were going to be in constant contention. While Love is yet to push Green Bay to the top of the league there is this same ability, and it has been consistently revealed in his development over the last two years.

No question, there are a lot of reasons for why Green Bay has dominated the division over the last decades. The most simple being an incredible level of stability at the quarterback position that no division rival can come anywhere close to matching.