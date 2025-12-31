3 Packers Who Deserve Another Chance in the New Year

The Green Bay Packers are heading into Week 18 with one eye already on the offseason ahead. Being locked into the NFC's 7th seed, there is little interest in a game that simply cannot push the franchise in any definitive direction. With this in mind, it makes sense that some Packers fans are already looking ahead to the team's potential offseason decisions.

Just because the 2025 campaign went poorly for some players doesn't mean their time in Green Bay is up, though. Several Packers deserve second chances next season, highlighted by these three promising individuals.

1. Devonte Wyatt, DT

The Georgia product finally lived up to expectations before a season-ending injury sidelined him. Wyatt registered 22 pressures and four sacks on the season, according to Pro Football Focus, giving Green Bay fans hope that he had finally reached his potential as he prepares to head into the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

On the flip side, Wyatt's play had cooled off as the season went on. The 6-foot-3, 304-pound defender went from racking up 12 pressures in his first three games to 10 in the last seven. If he wants to get paid some decent change on his next contract, he must be more consistent than that.

Still, there's no reason not throw Wyatt back into the starting lineup when he's healthy again. He benefited from playing next to Micah Parsons, and the duo returning to full health in 2026 would help ensure that the Packers' defensive unit will play to its potential. In other words, Wyatt more than deserves to hold onto his job until he gives Green Bay a reason to change course.

2. John FitzPatrick, TE

Another Green Bay contributor lost for the 2025 season due to injury more than made his case why the two sides aren't parting ways. While John FitzPatrick is never going to light up the box score, the intimidating presence is well worth re-signing after what was a breakout run. The veteran tight end was given a chance in the lineup due to a season-ending injury to star TE Tucker Kraft. FitzPatrick showed his value in setting up the run game and helping buy quarterback Jordan Love time in the pocket.

The sixth-round pick with the Atlanta Falcons was afforded his first true opportunity with Green Bay and made the most of it. Even after the torn Achilles, it is obvious that the two sides will reunite. His 6'7 frame opens up running lanes and helps fight for extra yardage, and his presence will help the Packers' depth if Kraft faces any setbacks.

For FitzPatrick, it is unfortunate that the year ended as it did, but his resume is now impressive enough to give the Packers zero hesitation in the offseason. He deserves to be re-signed in free agency, and Green Bay fans will eagerly wait until it happens.

3. Nazir Stackhouse, DT

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Nazir Stackhouse was given a handful of opportunities in the lineup throughout the 2025 season. Although he's only managed 10 total tackles in 12 games so far, Stackhouse has the size and promise to be brought back for another season.

The Georgia product is under contract for two more years on a deal that could be easily escaped in the offseason. As an undrafted free agent, there is zero security even if the contract goes beyond one year. However, the Packers were given enough reason to believe in Stackhouse's potential and that the lineman might fit into Green Bay's future. His play improved as the season progressed, positioning him in the perfect spot to be a backup run-stopper next year.

This is far removed from where Stackhouse started the season as a rookie afterthought with little chance of building a career after going undrafted. Now, he seems to be on track to be a reliable Packers depth piece for years to come.

