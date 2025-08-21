Packers' Matt LaFleur Reveals Harsh Truth on Recent Draft Pick

The Green Bay Packers prioritized the offensive side of the ball with their top picks in the 2025 NFL draft by providing starting quarterback Jordan Love with a pair of weapons on the outside as well as another big body up front to keep him protected in the pocket.

With training camp in the books and the last exhibition game of the preseason set for this Saturday, the 53-man roster is taking shape as the final position battles will be decided in the coming days ahead of the league's Aug. 26 mandatory cutdown day.

One of Green Bay's prized rookies was expected to be in the thick of things when it came to his spot on the depth chart, but injuries have kept him off the practice field more than he's been on it.

With that being the case, Matt LaFleur admitted on Thursday that third-round pick Savion Williams has been "very limited" concerning what he has been able to do thus far. The missed time on the practice field has, understandably, put Williams behind the rest of the pack in the wide receiver room, and that is not where anyone associated with the franchise envisioned the rookie being when the start of the regular season is around the corner.

Matt LaFleur on Savion Williams: "He's been limited in the practice setting. He's done a great job being engaged, and when he's been out there, we really like what we see. But it's been very limited." — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) August 21, 2025

Packers' Matt LaFleur Reveals Harsh Truth on Rookie Savion Williams

Given all the things Williams is capable of doing when the ball is in his hands, LaFleur will have quite the weapon at his disposal once the rookie reaches the point where he is consistently on the field and capable of being relied upon.

The problem, as the Packers' head coach noted, is that Williams needed time on the field to not only learn the offense but also adjust to the differences between the college game and the NFL. That has not happened.

LaFleur's comments regarding the high engagement level from Williams despite his inability to be on the practice field consistently are welcome news. If he isn't able to participate in practice, the best thing he can do is log as many mental reps as possible to help lessen the learning curve once he returns to full health. The next step for Williams must be putting those mental reps to work on the gridiron, though.

After recording 933 yards and 12 touchdowns on 111 total touches this past season at TCU, it makes perfect sense as to why Green Bay's offensive coaching staff is excited to see what he can do once he is operating at full speed. Hopefully, that time comes sooner rather than later.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: