Packers Rookie WR Leaving Green Bay Wanting More Early in Camp

The Green Bay Packers addressed the offensive side of the ball with their first three selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the moves they made, upgrading the young talent around starting quarterback Jordan Love looked to be a priority for the front office.

While it is still very early in training camp, Green Bay only plays its first preseason game this weekend when it hosts the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. Injuries have led to one of those rookies selected at the top of the draft by the Packers leaving fans and coaches wanting to see more out of him.

Rookie WR Savion Williams Leaving Packers Wanting More Early in Camp

Third-round pick Savion Williams has been dinged up for the majority of his time as a member of Green Bay's roster thus far. Offseason surgery to repair a labrum injury limited what he was able to do on the field during rookie minicamp and Packers OTAs. That trend has continued into training camp.

The talent is there. Williams would not have been selected where he was if that weren't the case. The problem for the former TCU Horned Frogs standout to this point has been his inability to get regular reps in on the practice field. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich echoed that sentiment during a recent session with the media.

“Obviously, we got a ways to go, and I’m excited to get him in there,” Stenavich said via Bill Huber of Green Bay Packers on SI. “He’s made some plays, and you can see he’s got a really good skill-set. Obviously, his size and speed are pretty impressive. We’re just going to be patient and, hopefully, we can get him out there soon and just work him in and get him his reps and see what he’s all about.”

Williams being healthy and on the field opens up several different avenues for Green Bay to attack opposing defenses. The rookie proved time and time again during his senior season at TCU that he is just as dangerous when rushing the ball as he is when he's receiving passes. After recording 933 yards and 12 touchdowns on 111 touches this past season, it makes perfect sense as to why Stenavoich and the rest of Green Bay's offensive coaching staff are excited to see what he can do once he is operating at full speed.

That promise is why his on-again, off-again status throughout the early stages of training camp has been frustrating for fans, though, and likely for Williams himself. The Packers are right to preach patience at this point in the preseason.

As long as these minor injuries don't turn into major issues, Williams should have an ample opportunity to show his worth to the entire league this season.

